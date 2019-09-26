Kendall Payne.jpg

On Tuesday, a St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted Kendall Randell Payne, 28, on a count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Steven James Andrus, Jr. on May 21. 

 PROVIDED BY OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Two Opelousas men were indicted on murder charges Tuesday in separate fatal shootings.

A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted Kendall Randell Payne, 28, on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Steven James Andrus, Jr. on May 21 and John Deandre Leblanc, 30, on a count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of David Scott Thomas on June 18, the release from St. Landry District Attorney Earl Taylor said.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. 

Payne is accused of shooting Andrus, 22, after a suspected dispute, KATC reported. Andrus was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Phillip Street in Opelousas around 4:30 a.m. and died at Opelousas General Hospital, Major Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department said.

Leblanc is accused of shooting at Thomas and several other people outside a home near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Natchez Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. June 12. Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries nearly a week later, police said.

Steven A. Roberts, of Opelousas, was also booked on a count of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in the case.

An argument at a motel in the 1100 block of North Main Street preceded the shooting, police said.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments