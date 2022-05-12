Two of the men accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Garon Lewis in August 2019 have been indicted by a grand jury in the case.
Jury members on Wednesday handed up charges against Travis Layne Jr. and Bryson JohnLewis, charging each with a count of principal to second-degree murder and a count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in Lewis’s death, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office said in a statement.
The 17-year-old, the youngest child of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis, was found shot to death in a vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets in New Iberia on Aug. 16, 2019.
He was roughly a week into his senior year at New Iberia Senior High School, where he played on the school’s football team.
In 2021, his father launched the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation in his honor. The nonprofit, in partnership with Youth Development Group, is focused on uplifting young people and their families in New Iberia through tutoring, mentorship and family support groups.
In addition to Layne and JohnLewis, five other suspects were arrested in the teen’s death.
Terrell Ladre Hamilton, JaBryson Jamar Johnlewis and Terrence Deshawn Adkins II were each arrested on a count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in Garon Lewis’s death.
Trevonce Bernard was arrested on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property in the case while Kenray Olivier Ledet was arrested on counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, criminal conspiracy and aggravated criminal damage to property, the New Iberia Police Department said at the time of arrest.
In December, Layne pleaded guilty to second-degree battery, aggravated obstruction of a highway and battery of a school teacher in a separate case after attacking his child’s bus driver.