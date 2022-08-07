The federal trial for a Lafayette Parish man accused of attempting to kill and dismember a gay man with the help of a dating app has been pushed back, and his parallel state trial is expected to follow suit.
The federal jury trial for 21-year-old Chance Seneca, previously set to start Monday, was moved to Oct. 11, with a pretrial conference on Sept. 30. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays, who will preside over the trial, granted the continuance Tuesday.
Seneca faces federal charges of hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted kidnapping, obstruction by destruction of records and two counts of kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The 21-year-old is accused of using Grindr, a dating app marketed to gay and bisexual men, to lure his victim to his father’s home under the pretense of a date and attacking him in June 2020. Seneca is also accused of using the app in the attempted kidnappings of two other men.
Lead prosecutor Donald Knecht with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Seneca’s state trial, scheduled for Aug. 15, will follow suit and be scheduled for a date close behind his October federal trial. Knecht said the DA’s office has been coordinating with federal prosecutors to hammer out plea deals in the parallel cases.
Records in Seneca’s federal case file also noted “the parties are finalizing a plea agreement.”
The state prosecutor expects the two pleas to come within days of one another, with Seneca pleading in the federal case, followed by the state case. In state court, he faces attempted second-degree murder and hate crime charges.
“[The sentence] is going to be serious and long term,” Knecht said.