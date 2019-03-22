When Jody Bourque was sentenced to 18 years in prison in November 2016, Mary Ann Garrick told him she forgave him for causing the crash that left her body broken and killed her sister-in-law, Germaine Garrick.
"I thought he was going to get 18 years. I told him, 'It's between you and God now,'" she said Wednesday.
But Bourque didn't serve 18 years. He served a total of five years, despite a 26-year history of arrests for drug possession and driving under the influence, and previously causing a crash while driving under the influence that left two people injured.
On Dec. 7, 2018, Bourque was released from the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections having served two years in state prisons. He was given credit for three years he spent in a parish jail prior to his conviction and sentencing for vehicular homicide and vehicular negligent injuring.
Mary Ann Garrick found out Bourque was free when relatives heard talk of it on the street. She couldn't believe it.
"I can't walk," she said. "I have pain 24/7. My mind jumps around."
As a victim, Mary Ann Garrick, who can't read or write, said she was supposed to be notified in advance of when the man who killed her sister-in-law and left her own body and mind broken was set free. She wasn't told by the Department of Corrections or the District Attorney's Office until she called the victim's advocate with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Acadia Parish.
"I've never been the same since" the crash, she said. "It just upset me so bad that they didn't even have the decency or the courtesy to give me a chance to say why I didn't want him out on parole."
Ken Pastorick, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, said no victims are listed in the DOC system to be notified of Bourque's release and because Bourque didn't request a parole board hearing, victim notification wasn't required.
Keith Stutes, district attorney for the 15th Judicial District that includes Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes, said in a written response to The Acadiana Advocate's questions that the Department of Corrections did not notify his office, nor was the DOC required to notify his office, before Bourque's release.
"In most cases," Stutes said, "neither law enforcement nor the District Attorney's Office is notified by the Department of Corrections."
Only if a defendant requested a hearing before the parole board would the DA's office be notified, he wrote. If he is released without a parole board appearance, the DA's office is not notified of the calculated release date.
Two worlds collide
It was just before 10 p.m. Christmas Day 2013. Germaine Garrick was driving Mary Ann Garrick and Rita Garrick home to Church Point after a family Christmas meal in Crowley when their world collided with Bourque's.
"The last thing I remember, we were clowning around, laughing," Mary Ann Garrick said.
According to police reports, Bourque had disabled an ignition interlock device placed on his truck because of a prior offense and was driving on Louisiana Highway 35 north of Rayne when he crossed the center line and hit Germaine Garrick's vehicle head-on.
Germaine Garrick wasn't wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rita Garrick, the front passenger, was restrained and suffered broken ribs.
Mary Ann Garrick was seated behind the driver where the seat belt was broken. When Bourque's truck hit the car, her head slammed into the rear of the driver's seat. The impact broke her pelvis, injured her back, crushed both knees, broke her right wrist and cut her face.
"I was unresponsive when the helicopter picked me up," she said.
It's been a long road to recovery for Mary Ann Garrick, who said she's healed more on the outside than the inside.
"I might look alright on the outside," she said, breaking down in sobs, unable to complete the thought.
Mary Ann Garrick forced herself to go to court when Bourque appeared before the judge, despite recovering from multiple surgeries and being confined to a wheelchair.
"I had to go," she said, "Not because of me, but because of Germaine."
How 18 years turned into five
Bourque's criminal history is long, starting with a February 1988 arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, graduating in 1991 to first-offense operating while under the influence, followed by another OWI in 2001. By 2003, he was arrested for possession of Oxycontin, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana, and was arrested again in 2007 for possession of cocaine and Hydrocodone (Lortab and Vicodin). Bourque earned his third OWI (reduced to a first offense) in 2009, when he injured two people in a crash. Court records show he was sentenced to six months in the parish jail, but some of that time was suspended for the reduced OWI charge. Later in 2009 and again in 2011, Bourque was charged again with possession of drugs. Those charges were dismissed.
Two years later, he caused the crash that killed Germaine Garrick and injured Mary Ann Garrick.
When Bourque was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2016, Mary Ann Garrick was satisfied he was going to be locked up for a long time.
"I didn't want him out to hurt nobody else," she said between tears. "He killed Germaine. She was only 35 and her birthday would have been New Year's Day."
She doesn't recall being told five years of the sentence were suspended, bringing it to a 13-year sentence, or that he could spend as little as two years in state prison.
Pastorick explained Bourque was sentenced as a non-violent offender. Under Louisiana law, a non-violent offender is only required to serve 35 percent of his sentence. Bourque also spent nearly three years in the local jail before entering the state prison system, serving most of his time at the River Bend Detention Center in northeast Louisiana.
"That's why it looks like he didn't spend a lot of time in jail," Pastorick said.
The 35 percent is considered "good time parole," he said. It doesn't look like Bourque earned extra good time credit for taking classes as some inmates do.
"We can sympathize with the family," Pastorick said, but the sentence was set by the district attorney's office, judge and state law. Had local officials not suspended five years of the sentence, he said, Bourque might have spent six years behind bars.
The sentence handed down by Judge John Trahan was 18 years on the vehicular homicide, five of those years suspended, plus five years for each of the two negligent injury convictions, to be served concurrently with the vehicular homicide sentence, not in addition to that sentence, records show.
Stutes, in his written response, said once a Louisiana defendant is sentenced to serve a fixed number of years in prison at hard labor and is placed under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the exact amount of time he will serve is calculated by the DOC "based upon a strict interpretation of laws applicable," which may result in an early release date.
Bourque is on community supervision, Pastorick said, and must stay in contact with the probation and parole office until March 25, 2027.
For Mary Ann Garrick, that's little consolation. She fears running into Bourque one day on the street or in the store. She fears he'll hurt or kill someone else while driving under the influence. And she's disappointed in the judicial system.
"I'm not alright. I'm never going to be alright," she said. "I'm not satisfied. I'm not happy at all. They let me down."
Timeline of Jody Bourque arrests
- February 1988: Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
- July 1991: OWI first offense, Lafayette Parish. Pleaded guilty. Fined $250, ordered to complete four eight-hour days of community service, alcohol and driver's ed program and court sobriety program.
- March 1994: Possession of drug paraphernalia, Acadia Parish.
- 2001: Speeding 121 mph in 55 mph zone, careless operation, Acadia Parish.
- December 2001: OWI second offense, amended to OWI first offense, Rayne City Court. Pleaded guilty to OWI first offense (his second first-offense OWI). Paid fine, court costs, witness fees. Six months' unsupervised probation.
- 2002: Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana first offense, failure to yield, reckless operation, Acadia Parish.
- 2003: Careless operation, Acadia Parish.
- May 2003: Possession of oxycodone, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax), possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Amended to first-offense possession of marijuana (his second first-offense possession of marijuana), Acadia Parish. Pleaded guilty to amended charge of possession of marijuana first offense. All other charges dismissed with plea deal. Sentenced to six months in parish jail (suspended), one year misdemeanor probation.
- September 2007: Possession of cocaine, two counts distribution of hydrocodone, Acadia Parish. Pleaded guilty to amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in plea deal. Other charges dismissed. Sentenced to six months in parish jail (suspended), one year misdemeanor probation.
- October 2009: second-offense (alcohol) amended to OWI first offense (his third first-offense OWI), two counts of vehicular negligent injury, careless operation, Acadia Parish. Pleaded no contest to amended charge of OWI first offense and one count of negligent injuring in plea deal. Sentenced to six months in parish jail (suspended for OWI), $350 fine, 24 months' supervised probation, community service, substance abuse program, driver's ed program, ordered not to possess or consume illegal substances or alcohol.
- December 2009: Possession of carisoprodol, possession of alprazolam, Acadia Parish. All charges dismissed.
- November 2011: Possession of oxymorphone, possession of oxycodone, possession of clonazepam, possession of alprazolam, Lafayette Parish. All charges dismissed.
- December 2013: vehicular homicide, two counts negligent injuring, Acadia Parish. Sentenced to 18 years in prison, five years suspended on vehicular homicide and five years on negligent injuring to serve concurrently, five years' active supervised probation. Served two years and approximately 8 months in parish jail awaiting sentencing and two years in prison after sentencing.