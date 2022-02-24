Tyler Benoit, of Kaplan, will face 40 years in prison at hard labor in connection to the August 2017 shooting death of "Good Samaritan" Christon Chaisson in downtown Lafayette.
Fifteenth JDC Judge Marilyn Castle sentenced Benoit, 24, Thursday afternoon before a tearful, crowded courtroom.
"I hope that you accept what has happened in this case," the judge said to Benoit. "You will have a life after this sentence. You will be older, but you will have one."
A Lafayette jury found Benoit guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice during an October trial. State prosecutors said Benoit shot Chaisson to death in downtown Lafayette after Chaisson intervened to protect a woman who had been assaulted by another man that Benoit knew.
Castle sentenced Benoit to 40 years at hard labor for the manslaughter conviction, which is the maximum penalty, and 20 years at hard labor for the obstruction of justice conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently, with credit for time served. Benoit will be imprisoned in a facility where he can receive career and vocational training, Castle said.
Loved ones of Chaisson and Benoit testified before the judge prior to the sentencing about how their lives have been forever changed by the shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2017.
Chaisson's wife spoke through tears on the witness stand, where she shared drawings and crafts made by their son, Caleb, who was just 3 when his father died.
Caleb drew pictures of a mom, a dad and a child for months after the shooting, Kelly Chaisson said. Later, in preschool, Caleb drew a picture of a man in a casket, she said. Kelly Chaisson asked the judge to consider the maximum sentence for Benoit.
"I just don't feel like my child should ever have to worry about where the person who is responsible for this is," Kelly Chaisson said.
Caleb continues to make Father's Day crafts in school. Kelly Chaisson said one of those projects came home soon after she learned Benoit, who was not imprisoned while awaiting his trial, would soon become a father.
"This has been a true nightmare," Kelly Chaisson said.
Kelli Duhon, Benoit's fiancée, said Benoit is a "kind-hearted" person and an attentive father to their 2-year-old daughter, Vivan.
Duhon said Benoit would regularly color, put together puzzles and play soccer with Vivan. The toddler now regularly asks where her father is, Duhon said.
"I want him to be there for his daughter," Duhon said. "And I'm sorry Caleb doesn't have that, but I don't want my daughter to go through that too."
Benoit has been jailed since the Oct. 15 conclusion of his trial. During the four years prior, Benoit was allowed to live at home under conditions prohibiting him from drinking, doing drugs, keeping weapons and leaving his house at night.
Although he was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder, Benoit was convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter. Had Benoit been convicted of second-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He was also found to be guilty of obstruction of justice for discarding what is believed to have been the murder weapon.
Chaisson, 31, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2017, in the parking lot of the Rosa Parks Transportation Center on the corner of Jefferson and Cypress streets.
Benoit, then 20, had left Grant Street Dance Hall with a group of friends from his hometown of Kaplan just before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2017, when the group allegedly came across a Kaplan couple they knew arguing in the parking lot of the nearby transportation center.
The group reportedly witnessed a man push his “on-again, off-again” girlfriend so hard she fell onto the concrete parking lot and blacked out. A few bystanders helped the woman to her feet, including Chaisson.
At that moment, state prosecutors argued, Benoit and his friend “inserted themselves” into what was unfolding.
Chaisson was shot once just above his right hip. He died soon after he was transported to the hospital.
The woman who Chaisson was trying to help would later tell police that Chaisson saved her. As a result, Chaisson soon became known as the Good Samaritan.
Benoit was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the case. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
During Thursday's sentencing, Benoit accepted the opportunity to apologize. He stood in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs and addressed the judge. Castle stopped him, instructing him to turn and face Chaisson's family instead. He did.
"I apologize for everything you're going through," Benoit said. "I'm truly sorry."
Thomas Alonzo, Benoit's attorney, asked the judge for the minimum sentence for his client. Alonzo showed photos of Benoit as a young adult and repeatedly said his client was just "a child" who made "a stupid mistake."
The judge later disagreed with the criminal defense attorney's argument.
"Mr. Alonzo calls it a mistake, but it wasn't a mistake. It was a gun," Castle said. "That's not a mistake. It's a choice, and it's a choice you made."