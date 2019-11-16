A suspect was convicted on obstruction charges Friday in the 2014 homicides of Cody Fell and Abigail Clark.

John Curtis Primeaux, 38, was convicted in the 15th Judicial District Court on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice. Primeaux and two others have been accused in the deaths of Cody Fell, 34, and Abigail Clark, 29, whose bodies were found in a burning vehicle on Claude Road south of Maurice on April 16, 2014, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Drew David.

Primeaux’s obstruction convictions stem from tampering with evidence in the homicides, David said.

Tosanwomy Mason Gee, 36, was arrested in Dallas on Oct. 28 on counts of principal to first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated arson. Gee was transferred to the Vermilion Parish Jail on Nov. 11 and booked around 1 a.m., online booking records show.

Another suspect, Dereck Viator, was arrested in 2016 on two counts of first-degree murder in Fell and Clark’s homicides. Viator and three other men are also accused in the 2014 disappearance and death of Tyler Domingue, of Opelousas.

Other arrests in Fell and Clark’s homicides are possible, David said in the release.