Louisiana homeowners who have experienced problems with homes built by D.R. Horton may be able to present their cases in court, despite an arbitration clause that's part of the contract for those purchasing homes from the nation's largest builder.
Nineteenth Judicial District Judge Don Johnson recently reopened hearings on whether D.R. Horton should be allowed to deny homeowners access to court.
"These are hardworking people," said Lance Beal, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the case. "These are middle-class people who saved a lot of money to buy a house and continue to pay a mortgage on a house."
D.R. Horton's attorneys appealed the judge's ruling last week to the First Circuit Court of Appeal. The company's media relations team did not respond Monday to an emailed request for comment.
Alicia and West Dixon, of Youngsville, filed a lawsuit in March against D.R. Horton and subcontractor, Bell Mechanical Services, that alleges homes built by the companies cannot withstand Louisiana's humidity. Ten Louisiana attorneys are representing the couple. They say thousands of Louisiana homeowners may be affected and have asked Johnson to rule on whether the case may proceed as a class-action lawsuit.
D.R. Horton's attorneys have denied the claims in court filings and appearances, asking Johnson to either dismiss the lawsuit and compel the plaintiffs to deal with their claims through binding arbitration or halt the lawsuit until the company has a chance to address the claims through arbitration.
Attorneys representing the Dixons say D.R. Horton is intentionally stalling court proceedings in the same way it has stalled clients who asked for repairs during their homes' warranty periods.
"They're stringing them along long enough and then walking away," said Yul Lorio, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. "They do these Band-Aid fixes and say it's going to be OK, and then it's not. They just string them along until the warranty runs out or it's too late to sue."
Lorio called D.R. Horton's legal forms "weapons against homeowners," who he said are unknowingly are signing away their rights.
He and Unglesby pointed to a work order D.R. Horton allegedly asked a homeowner to sign indicating satisfaction for the completion of requested repairs that were never provided.
"They're signing away their rights," Unglesby said. "We have uncovered manipulative tactics used by D.R. Horton from the beginning of the relationship with the potential buyer and throughout the relationship with the buyer after they've discovered defects in the home."
D.R. Horton has faced multiple lawsuits in the state. Another lawsuit claims the developer built new homes in a neighborhood in a way that pushed water onto existing neighborhoods.
In the Dixon case, the plaintiffs' lawyers allege that D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical Services knowingly constructed homes with improper attic ventilation and air-conditioning systems that create a negative pressure environment and draw warm, moist air inside. The attorneys also claim the builder and its HVAC subcontractor did not properly address homeowner concerns raised during new home warranty periods.
Unglesby said his experts have found major problems with HVAC systems in more than 100 homes built by D.R. Horton along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Slidell.
"This ruling by Judge Johnson will allow us to discover how D.R. Horton really does business and lifts the legal veil, which has protected this company for far too long," Unglesby said. "This ruling is a win for the victims in this case and a win for justice."