A Lafayette man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to three counts of carjacking, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Sentencing for Manuel Henry King, 30, a previously convicted felon, is set for June 18.
All three carjackings took place on Feb. 20, 2019. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, King approached a man standing next to his vehicle in a parking lot, took the man's wallet and drove away in his vehicle.
Shortly afterwards, King crashed that vehicle and held up another person, stealing their vehicle and soon crashing it, the release states. It wasn't long before King carjacked a third person. He was chased by police and crashed that car into a pond.
He was then arrested and was found to have a pistol, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
King faces up to 15 years in federal prison for each count, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
King's crime spree on Feb. 20, 2019, allegedly began with the shooting of a woman, Satchee Faulk, on Friendship Street in Lafayette, according to police reports at the time. After the shooting he fled on foot. Shortly thereafter, police began receiving calls about multiple carjackings.
The first occurred at a Walmart on Evangeline Thruway. The second carjacking took place on Moss Street and the third was also on Moss Street, according to reports at the time. With police in pursuit, King reportedly crossed into St. Martin Parish and crashed into a pond in Breaux Bridge.
King was arrested and booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of carjacking, armed robbery, home invasion, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Youngsville man sentenced to 32 months in federal prison
A Youngsville man was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Tory Darby Montgomery, 23, of Youngsville, was sentenced in federal court, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Lafayette Police officers, responding to a complaint June 21, 2018, of two men walking in the Louisiana Avenue area of Lafayette with a firearm, encountered two men fitting the description, the release states. One ran from officers, but Montgomery stayed and cooperated, acknowledging he had a loaded .357 Magnum gun in his waistband.
As a convicted felon, Montgomery is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm and ammunition, according to the release.
He was convicted in July 2015 in 15th Judicial District Court of simple burglary and accessory after the fact.