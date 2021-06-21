The jury selection process began Monday in the trial for two brothers accused of murdering Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard.
A pool of 21 potential jurors were questioned Monday afternoon by state prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux and the criminal defense attorney for each of the accused brothers. The 12 jurors who will hear the case were not selected by 5 p.m. Monday, when 15th Judicial District Judge Royale Colbert dismissed court for the day. Jury selection will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The start of the murder trial is a significant moment for Broussard's family, friends and local boxing community. Many have shown up for each pretrial hearing in search of justice for Broussard, who was shot to death in front of his child in October 2018.
"I feel relief," said the boxer's mother, Barbara Broussard, during a break Monday afternoon.
The trial date for brothers Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby, each of whom have been indicted on one count of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, has been pushed back several times.
Just last Wednesday, the trial date was threatened again after Shavis Toby's attorney filed a motion to say he was "legally incapable" of defending his client because of a last-minute discovery. Colbert denied Kevin Boshea's motion to withdraw and another motion to suppress the new evidence. Colbert noted the parties previously said they would be ready for a May 2020 trial date.
Boshea said in court June 16 that the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office buried a previously undisclosed search warrant within 900 pages of discovery on June 8, less than two weeks before trial. Gothreaux and Roya Boustany, the other state prosecutor on the case, said they turned the warrant over as soon as they received it.
While questioning the potential jurors Monday afternoon, Boshea said he wanted to represent his client and was in the courtroom by choice.
Todd Clemons, the attorney representing Carlos Toby, reiterated during questioning Monday that the state prosecutors would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client was guilty because both brothers are presumed innocent. Clemons filed a motion earlier this year to sever the defendants so each brother would have a separate trial, but Colbert denied that motion.
Brandon Broussard was known for advocacy against gun violence. Prosecutors say the Toby brothers carried out the murder after Broussard and Carlos Toby fought in a nightclub.
The Toby brothers have been jailed since 2018 after being denied bond by the now-retired judge, Patrick Michot.