A Lafayette man was convicted of threatening a public official in a Wednesday bench trial after harassing a Lafayette City Court clerk and threatening to kill Judge Douglas Saloom in an August 2020 phone call.
Ronald James Guillory, 45, was convicted of threatening a public official and making a harassing phone call, both misdemeanors, in a single-day bench trial before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert.
His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26, court records show.
The charges stemmed from an August 2020 incident where Guillory called the Lafayette City Court in an attempt to speak with Saloom. He was “using foul language, cursing at the clerk and then it culminated in him threatening to shoot Judge Saloom if he did not heed his words,” Assistant District Attorney Lance Beal said.
The clerk, who played the call on speaker phone for others in the office, immediately reported the threat to the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office. An armed security detail was arranged for Saloom and the judge was provided a picture of Guillory in case he attempted to approach him, the prosecutor said.
Beal said it’s his understanding the threatening call was related to traffic citations Guillory was facing.
City court records show Guillory has made about a dozen city court appearances over the years, including for operating a vehicle with a switched, altered, revoked or suspended license plate and operating a vehicle with a license that is suspended or revoked in 2020.
“We all need to learn to communicate with each other more effectively and not everything needs to come down to threats to resolve issues,” Beal said.
Saloom, the clerk who accepted the phone call and investigators from the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office testified on Wednesday. Saloom said since taking the bench in 1995 this is the first time someone has threatened to shoot him and said he was in fear because of the increased security needed after Guillory’s call, the prosecutor recounted.
Guillory also testified in his own defense.
“It’s important that the community feel safe, that the officials … and the hard working people in the court that serve the public feel safe to do their job. … There needs to be some accountability when these threats are made. There’s no more saying that someone is joking. You have to take every threat seriously,” Beal said.
The 45-year-old was originally charged in January 2021 on a single count of felony public intimidation. Beal said he altered the charges after taking over the case because of challenges to the felony charge in higher courts in other cases; the prosecutor said he wanted to ensure the case stuck.
Under state law, both misdemeanor charges carry up to six months in prison and up to a $500 fine, or both.
Guillory is facing another charge of making a harassing phone call in a separate case. Court files show the charge is tied to “repeated calls to the office of the Mayor-President of Lafayette making demands and threats against the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department,” between April and June 2020.