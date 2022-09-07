The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue’s request to intervene in an appeal court decision that disqualified him from seeking reelection after finding he has not been living in the Ville Platte city limits.
The state Supreme Court denied Lartigue’s request for a writ on Aug. 17, with five justices in agreement. Associate Justice James Genovese voted to grant the writ request. A writ is a written order from a higher court to a lower court.
On Aug. 11, a three-judge panel with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal found there was “credible and compelling” evidence that Lartigue’s primary residence, or domicile, was not in the Ville Platte city limits and the panel reversed the trial court’s original decision to allow Lartigue to stay in the November police chief race.
The Supreme Court’s refusal to issue a writ leaves Lartigue’s challenger Al Perry Thomas, who brought the lawsuit against him, unopposed in the race.
Lartigue was first elected as Ville Platte’s police chief in 2008.
It’s unclear if Lartigue will attempt to appeal the appeal court’s decision. Lartigue’s attorney Jonathan Vidrine declined to comment on the writ denial. Calls to Thomas’ attorney Anne Watson were not returned before publication.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s website now lists Lartigue as disqualified and Thomas as an unopposed candidate for the police chief seat. Thomas previously challenged Lartigue for the job in 2010, but lost in the primary.
In their decision, the appeal court judges recounted testimony from Thomas’s witnesses, including Lartigue’s ex-wife, the Evangeline Parish police jury president, the parish’s chief deputy tax assessor and Ville Platte’s city clerk, who laid out evidence including divorce proceeding documents, tax returns, water bills and records of Lartigue’s alleged residence in the city coming under parish ownership through a tax sale in 2020.
Testimony and photos also described the Chataignier Street residence where Lartigue claimed to live as a “total wreck,” with broken windows, roaches, mouse droppings and rotted food in the fridge, the appeal court opinion said.
Lartigue testified on his own behalf and also presented two witnesses, a co-worker and cousin, to testify on his behalf, but the appeal court wrote that their testimony “provided little, if any, support for his assertions.”