A Ville Platte man was being held Thursday on $350,000 bond at the Rapides Parish Detention Center, charged by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office on sex-related cases.
Isac Calderon-Sierra, 22, was accused Tuesday of the sexual abuse of an animal and pornography involving a juvenile 13 or younger. On Monday, he was charged as a fugitive accused of a felony.
KATC reported that Calderon-Sierra was affiliated with the Diocese of Lafayette. The diocese confirmed he formerly volunteered for a youth group that met at Our Lady Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte.
“In keeping with our Safe Environment protocols, Mr. Calderon never had any opportunity to be alone with any youth during youth group gatherings, nor have we received any complaints in connection with the youth group,” the diocese said in a prepared statement. “If you have any information on the case, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the Diocese will have no further comment on the matter.”
Published news stories about the suspect say he graduated Ville Platte High School and served with the National Guard in Kuwait. LSU-Eunice listed a student named Isac Calderon-Sierra on the chancellor’s list in the spring.
A published news story from Evangeline Today’s website in 2018 showed a photo of a man identified as Calderon-Sierra returning from service in Kuwait and shaking hands with Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court Randy Deshotel; the photo identified Calderon-Sierra as a former employee of the Clerk of Court’s Office.
A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office was not immediately available.