Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Michael Thibodeaux was convicted Tuesday of 14 corruption-related charges stemming from allegations he stole advance deposit funds, gave false testimony and filed or maintained false public records.
State law requires automatic suspension when any public officers is convicted of a felony, pending any appeal. Removal from office is permanent if an appellate court upholds the conviction. Thibodeaux was listed as the elected leader of the Clerk’s Office as of Wednesday morning.
Thibodeaux did not immediately return a call to the Clerk’s Office on Wednesday.
An Iberia Parish grand jury last year indicted Thibodeaux on charges based on the findings of a 2016 Louisiana Legislative Auditor investigation, which accused Thibodeaux of improperly transferring advance court deposit to his office’s salary fund or retaining deposits that should have been repaid to litigants.
Thibodeaux was accused of mishandling deposits totaling about $315,000 over three years ending in 2016, while receiving annual salary and benefits totaling more than $200,000.
Thibodeaux was also accused of concealing the improper transfers with by filing or maintaining false public records. Charges included more than 12,000 such instances over a 12-year period.
Thibodeaux also hid a box of cash derived from public funds, leading to $5,000 in missing public funds, according to District Attorney Bo Duhe’s office.
Sheri Morris, a private lawyer representing the Clerk's Office, said in a response to the Legislative Auditor's findings in 2016 that "there was absolutely no intent on the part of anyone acting on behalf of the Clerk of Court's Office to remove, destroy or conceal any record."
Thibodeaux faces 20 years in jail after the jury conviction Tuesday. Sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2019.