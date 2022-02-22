Ian Howard, the man accused of killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in 2017, is not mentally fit to stand trial, a judge has ruled.
Howard, 32, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the first-degree murder of Middlebrook and the attempted murder of the three others in October 2017 at a Lafayette convenience store.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett of Lafayette's 15th Judicial District Court ruled Feb. 17 that Howard is unable to assist his attorneys in his defense because of "his degenerative condition from lack of medication and the complex nature of the case against him."
Garrett ordered Howard admitted to East Feliciana Hospital for 90 days for medication, observation, therapy and restorative treatment to prevent further degenerative conditions. A status hearing will be conducted after 90 days, she wrote.
In the order, Garrett said Howard met the first prong of a two-prong test to determine his mental capacity, the first prong being he understands the "proceedings" against him.
Garrett said she was impressed with the way Howard communicated with one mental health specialist his satisfaction with his attorneys, his knowledge about the presidents and such, indicating he is aware of day-to-day activities and past and present memories.
But Howard failed the second part of the test, she added, which is whether or not he can assist his attorneys at trial. A doctor hired by the defense expressed concern that Howard wasn't receiving medication any longer and its degenerative effect on his ability to assist in his own defense, Garrett wrote. Another mental health expert said she believes Howard is competent to stand trial but would benefit from medication, she added.
In December 2017, two months after the fatal shooting, one mental health expert said records from Elan Hunt Correctional Center indicate Howard was prescribed medication after he was observed licking the toilet and floor. His psychotic behavior disappeared so quickly, he said, that the medicine was soon discontinued because it was believed Howard may have been faking.
Garrett said she was erring on the side of caution, putting a hold on his April trial date and ordering Howard to East Feliciana Hospital for treatment.