A Lafayette dog trainer will face no jail time for abusing animals in his care after entering into a guilty plea agreement in the 15th Judicial District Court last week.

Patrick Darcey originally faced up to 38 counts of animal cruelty after arrests in July and October 2019 following an investigation by the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.

At least two of the dogs recovered from Darcey's home business were left in his care to be trained as service dogs for veterans.

Teddy Bear, a black shepherd-lab mix, and Gauge, a Great Dane, were among the victims who returned to their owners malnourished and injured after spending months at K9 Kajun Farm.

+3 Acadiana man charged with hiring killers to silence victim had history of abusive crimes Beaux Cormier had been in and out of jail for sexual and violent crimes long before two women were shot to death in what investigators say was…

Both pups were rehabilitated and later adopted, but neither could be trained to become a service dog because of prior trauma, according to their owners.

Some of the recovered dogs were not reunited with their owners.

"This is someone who's pretty much taking advantage of veterans. That's one of the things we're looking at in particular with this case," said Katina Richard, the field supervisor overseeing the case for the Lafayette Animal Shelter, during a 2019 interview. "He would take from any and everybody who would give him money."

Darcey, 65, pleaded guilty to 14 misdemeanor animal abuse charges as part of a plea bargain during a pre-trial hearing Jan. 28.

Darcey could have faced up to a $14,000 fine and up to 84 months in jail for the 14 charges of animal abuse.

Instead, he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and was sentenced to six months in jail, which was suspended as part of the agreement.

Darcey will instead face supervised probation for 24 months.

As part of his probation, Darcey cannot own, possess or train any animals except his two "rescue dogs" named Buck and Ruger. The terms of his probation require Darcey to take Buck and Ruger to a veterinarian for an evaluation every six months, the results of which must be reported to the Lafayette Animal Shelter.

+5 After terrifying Delta Downs accident, future in jeopardy for jockey from Acadiana racing family In the back of her mind, Danette Magnon was aware horse racing could be dangerous. After all, her first husband, Jason, also the father of he…

Darcey also agreed to undergo a psychological evaluation, submit to random house searches and do 60 hours of community service as part of the plea deal.

Debbie McLain, who left Teddy Bear in Darcey's care from December 2018 until his July 2019 arrest, said her dog's fur was matted in feces and urine and it took months to get him back to a normal weight.

"Darcey came recommended from other rescuers," McLain said. "And when we got him back, he was too traumatized to go on to be a veteran dog."

Darcey's neighbors first reported in April 2019 excessive barking and noise coming from a home in the Broadmoor Terrace Subdivision near the intersection of Johnston Street and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Normally, things improve after animal control officials visit a home because most problems are the result of someone who has taken in more animals than they can afford to care for, Richard said.

But conditions didn't improve at Darcey's Broadmoor Boulevard home, which is situated in the heart of the neighborhood across from Edgar Martin Middle School. Neighbors would complain of the home's smell and eventually file a nuisance report with the animal shelter.

By July 2019, Darcey had been arrested and animal control recovered 25 dogs from the home. Twelve of the dogs were returned to Darcey's care.

The case would be reopened in October 2019 because of a Facebook post by Brent Ballard, who left his Great Dane in the care of Darcey one month prior. A veterinarian, who would later provide records for the case, told Ballard that Gauge was 24 to 48 hours away from death when he was recovered.

"This is a disgusting and horrible act for anyone to do to innocent animals and families," Ballard wrote in the October 2019 Facebook post. "We want to protect other veterans and families from being scammed and their loved ones hurt."

Darcey was arrested again, and the animals were recovered once more. This time, with his arrest warrant was a stipulation that he could not own or train dogs again while awaiting trial.

McLain said she expected Darcey to face harsher penalties during his sentencing. She feared that he could reopen his dog training business after his two-year probation period.

"Please report all animal abuse and cruelty," McLain said. "Twenty-four months is a short time."