A federal investigation into the District Attorney's pretrial intervention program may involve a contractor who was arrested last year on drug charges.
Dusty Guidry of Youngsville, who was an employee in the DA's office, is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an FBI and Justice Department investigation into the pretrial intervention program, District Attorney Don Landry of the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette Parish said Wednesday.
The investigation became public May 9 when FBI and U.S. Department of Justice vehicles were seen parked outside the Lafayette Parish Courthouse and investigators were seen carrying boxes from the courthouse to their marked vehicles.
On May 10, in a news release, Landry confirmed the FBI and Justice Department were investigating the pretrial intervention program and his office was cooperating.
Guidry is the second employee in the DA's office placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the federal investigation.
Gary Haynes, an assistant district attorney who works in pretrial intervention and also as Lafayette city prosecutor, is on leave, too, Landry said last week. At the time, Landry said Haynes was the only person in his office on leave due to the investigation.
Guidry was arrested in December by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office on various drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2 drugs, two counts of possession of Schedule 4 drugs and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
After his arrest, Guidry resigned from the staff of the 19th Judicial District's District Attorney's Office in East Baton Rouge Parish where he was director of the pretrial intervention program.
In December, civil attorneys with Landry's office were reviewing Guidry's contract. Landry's office never indicated whether Guidry resigned or his contract was suspended because of his arrest.
Guidry was released from jail on a $15,000 bond. His case is pending.
The federal investigation comes 10 years after the District Attorney's Office under Mike Harson was raided in a federal investigation into a four-year bribery scheme that took place from March 2008 until February 2012.
Harson's secretary, Barna Haynes, who was married to Gary Haynes at the time, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for accepting payments from private investigator Robert Williamson to bypass normal judicial procedures and fast-forward resolution of cases for people who paid Williamson to represent them even though he wasn't an attorney.
Williamson was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison. He was released early because of the COVID pandemic.