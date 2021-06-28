The jury watched 28 brief surveillance video clips collected from four addresses in the neighborhood where Brandon Broussard was ambushed as he exited his truck in the driveway of his girlfriend’s Grossie Lane home.

Together, the clips pieced together what took place before, during and after Broussard was gunned down in front of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son just before 11 p.m. Oct. 13, 2018.

Sgt. Shannon Deshotels of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office explained to the trial jury prior to playing each clip the camera location and angle. He also noted the significance of what he saw in each clip.

The clips were recorded over about two hours, from just before 9 p.m. until about 11 p.m. the night of the shooting.

The videos were played before the jury but were not visible to those sitting in the gallery.

Detectives reviewing surveillance footage in the aftermath of the homicide quickly identified a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood that night, Deshotels said.

“It’s basically casing this neighborhood,” Deshotels told the courtroom.

After reviewing clips, Deshotels said he searched online and narrowed the suspect vehicle to a 2002 to 2007 dark-colored Jeep Liberty. He said the license plate was also in the lower left corner of the vehicle instead of in the center.

The driver of the small SUV drove along the same streets, sometimes turning around at dead ends and turning off the vehicle’s headlights while driving by the address where the shooting would later take place.

In one of the clips, Deshotels pointed out the silhouette of a person in Lashea Dugas’ yard that is visible when she pulls into the driveway of the home about 20 minutes before Broussard.

Later, a single gunshot is followed by a brief pause before seven more shots ring out in rapid succession in the audio of another clip.

Someone dressed in dark clothing can be seen running past an area illuminated by light in another clip, Deshotels said, where the person meets up with the suspicious SUV on a nearby street. Another clip shows the SUV speed off at a high rate of speed, Deshotels told the jury.