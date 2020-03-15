Recent reversal of a St. Tammany Parish court case decision involving French language immersion may encourage the launch of more such programs around Louisiana. That’s what language instruction enthusiasts say, even in a state that already leads the nation in French immersion programs.
The state’s First Circuit Court of Appeal ruled last month that St. Tammany's school system erred by imposing onerous restrictions on parents who have requested their school system offer French immersion. In a Feb. 20 decision, the appeals court also awarded court costs of $2,034.98 to the parents and against the school board and Superintendent W.L. Folse III. Folse did not return a call from The Acadiana Advocate.
The case originated when parent Anne Ogden filed suit March 22, 2018, against the school board and Folse. The plaintiff, on behalf of her young daughter, a rising kindergartner, cited the state’s Immersion School Choice Law authored by former State Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte.
The Immersion School Choice Law guaranteed that if enough parents in a school system committed to enrolling their children in immersion programs, their school system must provide it. But the St. Tammany board and superintendent imposed restrictions that Ogden’s attorney, Charles Branton of Covington, called “daunting,” including:
Parents were required to provide transportation if the immersion school was outside their school zone, but school officials would not disclose in advance where the school — and how far the drive — might be.
Parents were required to commit their children to the immersion program only, even forsaking the right to return to the school in their own zone if they decided to leave the immersion program.
Ogden said this week that she followed existing state law in pressing the school system for an immersion program, even collecting signatures of other interested parents. But she said school officials were unenthusiastic about adding immersion education. One school leader simply explained that creating an immersion school would take “effort.” That’s when Ogden said she filed suit.
Although Ogden lost her case in the local trial court, the successful appeal forces St. Tammany schools to either press the decision to the Supreme Court, seeking a writ by March 23, Branton said, or else school officials must open an immersion program to satisfy the law.
“It’s nice to beat those guys,” Branton said, adding that the superintendent and board never fully explained why they have opposed starting a French immersion program in that eastern Louisiana parish.
James H. Domengeaux Sr. of Lafayette, nephew of CODOFIL founder Jimmy Domengueaux, said in a March 3 letter to other French education enthusiasts that William Arceneaux of CODOFIL's board and CODOFIL director Peggy Feehan had assisted Ogden and Branton in an effort to help St. Tammany schools get an immersion program started.
Of note, Domengeaux wrote, is that the opinion strengthens the Immersion School Choice Law. It also represented a successful effort in a Louisiana parish not typically thought of as “Francophone friendly,” like those in Acadiana.
“Hence, this opinion … can be a catalyst for parents in some of these parishes to pursue French Immersion by compliance with the relatively modest requirements of the statute in question,” he wrote.
Feehan said that 13 school districts and 39 schools offer French immersion in Louisiana.
Michelle Haj-Broussard, associate professor in curriculum and instruction at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said her research on immersion programs shows participants gain confidence, do well on test scores and most continue into higher education.
She said the French language gives the state an international link that lures visitors. Historically, she said, French is important to the people of Louisiana.
“People don’t come here for the mountains or the shoreline,” she said. They come to share the state’s culture.
Haj-Broussard said some parishes outside Acadiana have embraced French immersion, including Orleans, East Baton Rouge and Lincoln Parish, in north Louisiana.
Ogden said she wanted St. Tammany to join those other parishes outside of Acadiana and offer immersion. She said the parish schools ought to offer foreign language instruction in elementary school, but the system instead gets a waiver from the requirement. She said a large group of St. Tammany parents remain committed to seeking immersion education.
Branton said the appeals court decree was strong, essentially telling the school system that “All the things you did to discourage parents, you cannot do.”
He said that one judge noted that with a 2018 amendment to the law, when parents sign up their children for enrollment in immersion, the school system must make reasonable efforts to site the program somewhere near where most of the committed students live. The school system has notified Ogden that there appears to be enough students committed to immersion that the program will start in 2020-21 at Covington Elementary School.
Further, the court said, parents who opt for immersion for their children should be allowed to withdraw without penalty to their children for good reasons, such as job transfers, a child’s failure to thrive in the program or if the parent can no longer provide necessary transportation.
“It’s mind blowing,” Branton said, “that they (St. Tammany schools) fought this so hard.
“My hope is that other parents will step up and get this education for their children.”