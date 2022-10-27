Eight suspects were indicted Wednesday on murder charges in five Lafayette Parish homicide cases, including the deaths of a 22-month-old boy, a 15-year-old and a 26-year-old father.
Christopher Ledet, Jr., 23, of New Iberia, was indicted on second-degree murder in the July 21 death of 22-month-old Kaceston Freeman. The toddler was the child of Ledet’s girlfriend.
Prosecutor Andi Lex, who presented the case to the grand jury, said the child suffered blunt force trauma injuries. An initial medical exam found the child had both older, healing injuries and signs of fresh trauma likely resulting from being hit, punched or thrown. The estimated timing of the injuries aligned with times Ledet was alone with the child, she said.
Results from a more detailed autopsy are still pending, Lex said.
“Kaceston was smart, often quiet, and observant. He loved TV as well as his car toys and trucks. Kaceston had his picks and chooses, but his Gigi was his favorite. He loved to eat, especially Mott’s fruit snacks and mandarin orange fruit cups,” the child’s obituary said.
Nathan Ray Carter, 41, of Lafayette, and Jacoldy Fox, 32, of Lafayette, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Telvis Benjamin. On May 30, 2020, Benjamin was fatally shot in the 500 block of Joan Street and died at a local hospital.
His mother, Amy Senegal, said she suspected Carter and Fox in the shooting and was relieved when police collected enough evidence to make an arrest in July.
She described her son as a good listener and jokester who made a concerted effort to be a good father figure to his daughter, Taytum. He also worked to be a role model for other young people in need, building relationships with boys in his neighborhood and family who needed a male role model or extra adult support.
Senegal urged the community not to wait to speak out when violence happens.
“Let’s talk today, not tomorrow. Let’s speak up today about getting these people off these streets,” Senegal said.
Dominick Curole, 18, of Lafayette, was indicted on first-degree murder in the death of confidential victim, M.L., on Aug. 31, 2022. On the same day, the Lafayette Police Department reported a 15-year-old was shot in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators believe the 15-year-old and two others had an altercation with Curole over drugs when a gun was fired and the boy was struck. Curole then fled in a vehicle before police arrived.
Curole was 17 when the shooting occurred.
Three men – 39-year-old Steve Anthony Solomon, 55-year-old Artimus James Johnson and 39-year-old John Fitzgerald Christian – all of Lafayette, were each indicted on first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting death of 39-year-old Billy Nel Joseph on July 23.
Lafayette police officers responded to a mid-afternoon shooting in the 200 block of Moss Street near its intersection with Mudd Avenue and found Joseph dead in his vehicle, which had struck a pole. Officers determined a drive-by shooting happened between Joseph and the suspects’ vehicle.
Brandon Scott Miller, 32, of Lafayette, was indicted on second-degree murder in the death of Hunter George LeBlanc. The Acadiana Advocate has inquired about more details in the case.
LeBlanc, 29, was a 2010 graduate of Acadiana High School who “was warm and friendly to everyone he met,” his obituary said.
“Hunter's passion was his music. He wrote music, played the guitar in several bands, and often provided entertainment at local events. He had multiple skills in craftsmanship as a handyman. He also was very artistic and loved to draw. His daughter, Aurora, was his everything and he loved her very much,” the obituary read.