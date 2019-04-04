An illegal alien who entered the United States five times and was arrested in Lafayette in 2018 has been sentenced in federal court.
Selvin Ponce-Hernandez, 28, of Honduras, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison for illegally re-entering the country for a fifth time, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release.
Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. handed down the sentence.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ponce-Hernandez Aug. 9, 2018, for domestic abuse battery, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer, according to the news release. His wife reported the battery and deputies found Ponce-Hernandez hiding in the closet of an abandoned apartment.
Ponce-Hernandez was previously removed from the United States four times, in November 2008, December 2009, January 2012 and October 2015. He also has two previous criminal convictions. He was convicted in August of 2008 of criminal mischief in Houston Texas and in October 2009 in the Southern District of Texas for illegal re-entry of a removed alien. He pleaded guilty Dec. 20, 2018.
Homeland Security Investigations, the ATF and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.