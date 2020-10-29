Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope was officially removed from office Thursday, minutes after the convicted official forwarded an email to prosecutors announcing his resignation.
The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office sought to remove Pope from office after the suspended marshal exhausted his appeal opportunities for his conviction on three counts of malfeasance in office. On Oct. 15, Pope was resentenced by Judge David Smith to spend up to one year in the parish jail.
Pope's sentence also includes 240 hours of community service, $1,500 in fines, court costs, $11,700 in restitution and three years of supervised probation.
Pope was not present for his 10:30 a.m. removal hearing Thursday, instead emailing an unofficial resignation to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office at 8:58 a.m., forwarding the email to Judge Thomas Duplantier’s clerk at 10:07 a.m., before finally forwarding the announcement to Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney at 10:30 a.m., Haney said.
“I don’t think that’s official to email the prosecutor a resignation,” Haney said once the proceeding began.
Duplantier agreed, noting Pope’s email did not negate his responsibility to appear in court, and said Pope had “ample time to [resign] in advance of 10 o’clock.” Duplantier then granted the motion to remove Pope from office. The entire proceeding lasted barely 5 minutes.
Louisiana Secretary of State spokesperson Tyler Brey said Pope’s email declared his resignation effective Oct. 28, but the resignation couldn't be considered official until the state receives an “original, signed, dated and notarized letter.” Pope said in his email that letter would be sent in the mail.
Pope has been suspended without pay since his conviction, but technically remained in office while appealing. He registered to seek re-election in the Nov. 3 race, but two judges found Pope was not qualified.
Pope was convicted by a jury in October 2018; the malfeasance in office charges stemmed from the use of public funds to pay attorneys for personal and prohibited reasons, such as trying to get the divorce file of a candidate for sheriff unsealed, and one for perjury during a deposition.
It’s still unclear if Pope will spend the year in jail, or if he will receive credit for time served during a home monitoring program while he appealed his convictions. Smith deferred to Sheriff Mark Garber to determine if the home monitoring constituted house arrest and could fulfill part of all of Pope’s sentence.
Pope still faces 19 felony charges of malfeasance in office.
Seventeen of those charges are for accepting about $85,000 in fines and court fees in 2018 to supplement his salary despite a Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinion advising the money should be deposited into the marshal's office account. Two others are related to reimbursements in 2018 for travel on official business which he deposited in his personal account instead of in the City Marshal's Office account.
