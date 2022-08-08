Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gary McGoffin, attorney for Lafayette City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law.
McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, LCG alleges McGoffin, on behalf of City Court, did not provide public documents requested Nov. 2, 2021, as part of an LCG audit.
McGoffin said Monday he wasn't advised LCG did not get the information requested.
“The lawsuit comes as a complete surprise," McGoffin said. "We make regular inquiries as to the status of the audits and were never advised there were problems with the electronic transfer of the records until this lawsuit.”
Mayor-President Josh Guillory in 2021 initiated a 10-10-10 initiative to accomplish 10% more with 10% less in 10 years. As part of the initiative, LCG started a review of City Court case processing workflows with case management technology and record keeping.
On or about June 29, 2021, LCG hired KPMG LLP to conduct the review.
Separate from that, LCG conducted a review of City Court's finances when it "became aware of several instances of questionable spending of court funds," which are taxpayer funds, the lawsuit states.
The "questionable spending," according to the lawsuit, included excessive spending on staff meetings, spending more than $1,100 at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and $600 for lunch at Clancy's Restaurant in New Orleans. On at least one occasion, the lawsuit states, alcohol was purchased with taxpayer funds.
LCG hired the accounting firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram to conduct a forensic audit of City Court discretionary spending.
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan submitted a public records request in November 2021 to McGoffin and acting City Marshal C. Michael Hill seeking monthly statements on 14 bank accounts from Nov. 1, 2014, to September 2021, specifically noting the information was for the forensic audit, the lawsuit states.
McGoffin allegedly acknowledged receipt of the request and said he would ask the city court administrator if the information was on a USB drive he had received, the lawsuit states. Logan allegedly advised McGoffin he could upload the information to a secure portal instead of using a USB drive.
McGoffin allegedly said he would tell the court administrator. The next day McGoffin, according to the lawsuit, said he had a call into the city court administrator to see if the bank accounts were all on the USB drive, but the administrator was out until Nov. 15.
In April 2022, when Logan advised McGoffin LCG had not heard from he or City Court since November, McGoffin allegedly said he would follow up. The lawsuit says LCG still has not received the information requested in November 2021.
Louisiana's Public Records Law says a public body must acknoweldge within three days receipt of a public records request and "must provide the requested documents within five legal days or provide a written explanation of why the documents are not available or why the documents are exempted or excluded from the Public Records Law," the lawsuit states.
Since City Court has not provided the documents within five days or provided an explanation or requested an extension, LCG is requesting legal fees, $100 per day in fines and hand over the requested documents.
At least one of the law firms LCG uses to process the public records it receives acknowledges receipt with a letter that always states it will take an estimated two weeks to collect, segregate , review and redact the information requested.