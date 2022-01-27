The case against two suspects charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Matthew Carter has been resolved, according to District Attorney Don Landry of the 15th Judicial District. However, because the defendants are juveniles, Landry said, the resolution will remain secret.

Two years ago, Carter, a Comeaux High School senior, was sitting in his prized Chevy Camaro when two teenagers trying to steal his car shot him in the head.

Lafayette police found Carter seated inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene in the 100 block of North Meyers Drive.

He died days later.

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, charging them with first-degree murder. But their identities were never made public because of their ages. They were tried as juveniles.

Landry said he can't disclose how the murder case was resolved. He cannot reveal whether the teens were found guilty, pleaded guilty or found not guilty, nor can he reveall their sentences, if any. Just like their names, the entire case is sealed from the public because of their ages.

Landry has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss how juvenile cases are handled.