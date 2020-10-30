Federal sentencing for confessed St. Landry church arsonist Holden Matthews was abruptly cut short Friday afternoon after Judge Robert Summerhays said new evidence had come to light that needed to be considered.

Matthews’ was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for three counts of intentional damage to religious property, a hate crime under the 1996 Church Arson Prevention Act, and one count of using fire to commit a felony for burning three historically Black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish in a 10-day span in March and April 2019. The maximum sentence for the four counts is 70 years.

Federal prosecutor John Luke Walker said he could not comment on the new evidence. The delay came after testimony from Mary Lou Kelley, a clinical psychologist and Louisiana State University professor, on Matthews’ mental state and his likelihood of offending again.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Matthews was scheduled for sentencing in state court in Opelousas Friday at 2:30 p.m., where he was expected to be sentenced on three state hate crimes counts, two counts of simple arson of a religious building and a count of aggravated arson of a religious building. Prosecutors have said they intend for his federal and state sentences to run concurrently.

A staff member for 27th Judicial District Court Judge James Doherty said the state sentencing hearing is expected to follow the federal hearing Monday.

The delay came after hours of emotional testimony from pastors and congregants of the three destroyed churches.

The Rev. Kyle Sylvester, pastor of St. Mary Baptist Church, and others said that while they have forgiven Matthews they cannot forget the destruction and emotional distress he has caused to them. His actions have left lasting emotional and mental scars.

“I pray you see what you’ve done has not only appeased your thrill and appetite for attention, but it’s completely changed people’s lives,” said Sylvester.

The three congregations -- St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, and Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas -- have risen from the ashes in the aftermath of the blazes, but recovery is ongoing. The churches’ pastors and congregants have grappled with extending forgiveness as Christians, maintaining a home for Christ in their hearts while also mourning their physical religious homes and navigating the nagging question of “Why?”

The Rev. Harry Richard, leader of Greater Union Baptist Church, never received an answer to that question. He died in January from suspected heart failure, an additional blow to a church already reeling from a year of loss.

Greater Union church member Celina Richard, Richard, unrelated to the late pastor, looked Matthews in the eye from the witness stand and asked that, “Why?”, on the Rev. Richard’s behalf. Celina Richard and about a half dozen others spoke of the pain from the loss of countless memories and history burned down with their churches.

Celina Richard wore a button with a photo of her deceased parents while bearing witness. Her parents died in the months before the fire and are buried in a graveyard only feet from the edge of the Greater Union Baptist Church. When her sister called the night of the fire, Celina Richard said she was in shock, her mind immediately picturing the church’s ancestors who poured their love and labor into the building powerless to protect it.

“I felt their pain because I know how hard they worked to keep that little church going. I imagined them lying there in their graves and they couldn’t do anything...I went to a place I had never gone,” Celina Richard said.

The retired teacher said she imagined a gang of arsonists attacking the church and still grapples with how one young man could produce so much destruction.

“I know young people and that’s what hurts the most. That it was a young person and someone who already in their life had chosen to do something so horrible -- that’s what bothers me the most,” Celina Richard said.

The pastors said they have managed to find some bright spots in the darkness.

International supporters rallied around a GoFundMe for the three churches, raising over $2 million to help the worship houses rebuild. Local organizations have donated too, including the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, which raised $50,000 for the congregations.

Still, rebuilding has been a slow process and the three churches are still in the early phases.

“The thing that makes me the most stressed is how long it takes to get it done. I wish it could happen today, but it can’t. You just can’t do it that way…it’s different than it used to be back in the day,” Mt. Pleasant leader Rev. Gerald Toussaint said in April.

There was considerable physical and digital evidence pointing to Matthews, the 23-year-old son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy, in the arsons.

Investigators found a charred Scepter gasoline can at the scene of the Mt. Pleasant fire, and a partially used pack of shop rags and a lighter in a truck registered to Matthews’ father. The items matched purchases Matthews made hours before the first fire at St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26.

Video surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts placed the gold-colored Ford at the scenes of the three fires. Cell phone GPS records also placed Matthews at the scene, and investigators recovered photos taken during the fires and days later, when Matthews returned to the churches to view the damage, officials said.

Matthews superimposed images of himself over the photos he took of the burning worship sites, even using some as mock-ups for album art for his black metal band, Pagan Carnage. In addition, Matthews posted a recording of a Pagan Carnage song under the YouTube page “Malice” where he sang about a church burning in March 2019.

Investigators shared evidence from Facebook and social media forums where the 23-year-old arsonist touted his crimes to gain clout among fans of black metal music, a Scandinavian subgenre that has been linked to church burnings in Norway in the 1990s.

One of the genre's most notorious figures, Norwegian bass player Varg Vikernes of the band Mayhem, was arrested and accused of setting the string of church fires, as well as killing one of his bandmates.

At one federal hearing, Matthews’ parents said months before the fires he had watched the film “Lords of Chaos,” a semi-fictionalized biopic released in 2019 detailing Mayhem’s criminal acts during the early 1990s.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning testified at a hearing that Matthews’ room was littered with posters, signs and memorabilia related to the film. In his federal guilty plea in February, Matthews acknowledged the fires were an attempt to raise his profile as a black metal musician and he was emboldened by positive feedback to his church arson-related posts online.

Though some sects of the black metal scene have been linked to white supremacist activity, prosecutors did not prosecute a racial animus angle in the case. Instead, the state and federal hate crimes counts stemmed from Matthews' targeting of the churches because of their religious nature. Messages Matthews shared online said he wanted to exact revenge on the Christian religion for centuries of oppression and chose the Baptist churches because they had more wood than most Catholic churches.

Motive aside, Matthews said he wanted his victims to know the fires were intentional.

“I want them to be scared,” Matthews wrote in an online exchange.