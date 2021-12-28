As Louisiana tried to emerge from COVID pandemic and find new "normal" ways to conduct business, things began to pick up in 2021 for the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette.
Here is a look at six most noteworthy cases from 2021 and the six cases to keep an eye on in 2022.
What happened in 2021
The attempted murder and hate crime against a gay man
A grand jury in Lafayette indicted Chance Seneca on hate crime and other charges March 18, after he was accused of attempting to kill and dismember a gay man. Seneca has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and committing a hate crime. Other charges included possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted kidnapping, obstruction by the destruction of records.
The charges mostly stem from an attack on Holden White, an LSU-Eunice student whom police say Seneca brought to a home in Lafayette and tortured after luring him through Grindr, a dating app popular with gay and bisexual men.
Indicted on second-degree murder, then the case dismissed
Tristian Lafauci of Lafayette was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of his father, 44-year-old Leo Lafauci, on June 14, 2019. The fatal shooting happened in the 200 block of Alice Drive, near its intersection with Empire Drive, days before Father’s Day.
Lafauci family friend Christy Couvillier said at the time that Leo Lafauci’s wife, Stacy, and the couple’s five children were reeling from his death. The children were especially struggling after losing both “their father and their big brother in a second.”
Lafauci’s pre-trial was scheduled for Feb. 25, but on Jan. 22 his case was dismissed before Judge Royale Colbert.
In a two-week trial, state prosecutors Roya Boustany and Alisa Gothreaux tried to prove that Shavis and Carlos Toby conspired to murder Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard in 2018. Broussard was ambushed in front of a 4-year-old child and killed, in retaliation for a nightclub fight that happened two weeks earlier.
On July 3, a trial jury in Lafayette found Shavis Toby guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. His brother, Carlos Toby, was found not guilty of second-degree murder, and guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
But the sentencing, scheduled for November, has been postponed for the two convicted brothers. Shavis Toby and Carlos Toby filed separate motions through their attorneys in November arguing for a new trial and for an acquittal.
The Lafayette millionaire and his estranged wife’s kidnapping case
On July 26, 2021, Lawrence Michael Handley accepted a plea deal after he had been incarcerated at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since 2017 for having kidnapped his estranged wife, Schanda Handley.
Handley was originally indicted on counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, attempted second-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, and violation of a protective order.
After negotiations, the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office agreed to waive both conspiracy charges and the protective order charge and reduce the aggravated kidnapping charge to second-degree kidnapping in exchange for a guilty plea.
On Oct. 15, a Lafayette jury found Tyler Benoit of Kaplan guilty of manslaughter in connection with the August 2017 shooting death of Christon Chaisson in downtown Lafayette. Benoit was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly pulled a gun from the waist of his pants and fired a single shot at Chaisson, who intervened on behalf of a woman, a stranger, to defend her.
The jury didn’t find Benoit guilty of the second-degree murder he had been charged with. But they found Benoit guilty of obstruction of justice as he admitted he threw his pistol, the weapon he allegedly used for the murder, into a canal after the shooting.
The Aubrey case and the protective order
A jury found Jonathan Aubrey guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of his ex-girlfriend Sheree Williams, who had a protective order against him when she was killed. Aubrey pleaded not guilty, but in August 2016, he admitted to Lafayette detectives that he killed Williams, who was found dead under her bed after being strangled with a cord, court documents said.
The defense argued that the slaying was a case of manslaughter because Williams allegedly threatened Aubrey with two knives the day of the murder. But the jury supported the evidence brought by the state prosecutors.
What to watch in 2022
The sealed – and then unsealed – court file about the accused police killer
Ian Howard, the man accused of killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in 2017, will have to respond to three counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder in 2022. His trial on the three counts of attempted first-degree murder is scheduled for April. The trial for the first-degree murder of Middlebrook has not been scheduled yet.
On Oct. 1, 2017, Middlebrook arrived at the convenience store where Howard was accused of causing a disturbance, in Lafayette. Howard was outside and walked with Middlebrook into the store where Howard allegedly grabbed the store owner's gun and used it to shoot and kill Middlebrook.
Howard has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
The case has recently attracted attention after The Acadiana Advocate discovered the entire Howard case had been removed from the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s online system. Following motions filed by The Acadiana Advocate and KATC, as well as The Daily Advertiser, the case became available to the public again after being sealed.
Pre-trial motions before Judge Scott Privat are scheduled for April 7 for Tyquan Trekel Marshall, one of three arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old John Mitchell Senegal, Jr. Marshall is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and carrying a firearm in a firearm free school zone.
Marshall turned himself into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on April 23, more than two weeks after the shooting took place in Bourgeois Park. He was arrested with two other people, Jayvien Jawane James Mallery, who was arrested on April 16 by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Zykeivrik Jaudan Narcisse, who was arrested the same day by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Freddie Ivory of Lafayette and Michael Washington were indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ronald Taylor, 24, on July 8, 2019. Pre-trial motions before Judge Scott Privat are scheduled for Jan. 13 for Freddie Ivory. Michael Washington’s felony trial is scheduled for January 18, 2022.
The men are accused of fatally shooting Taylor near the intersection of Cora Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:30 p.m. July 8. Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Two indicted for the 18-year-old Damian George’s homicide
On Sept. 19, 2020, 18-year-old Damian George was killed in a shooting outside a convenience store on University Avenue. Police found George with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and he died at a local hospital.
Three people were initially indicted. Kendell Dice Ledet of Carencro, Joshua Jamal Chevalier of Lafayette and Donnique Monquail Leopaul of Lafayette. Ledet was charged with a count of second-degree murder. Chevalier and Leopaul were charged with a count of principal to second-degree murder, but charges against Chavalier were dismissed in this case on July 29.
The pre-trial for Ledet and Leopaul is scheduled for March 24, 2022.
The alleged sex-trafficking operation involving Xufang Ou
Xufang Ou, the Lafayette woman accused of helping to lead a sex-trafficking operation at massage parlors in the area, was initially arrested in February 2019 on human trafficking and pandering charges. Court records show Ou missed a pre-trial hearing in February 2020 because she was detained in New Jersey by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
She was extradited to Louisiana in April after a court filed an immigration order from a judge in New York ordering Ou be removed from the US and sent back to China, where she is from. Ou is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The felony trial before Scott Privat is scheduled for 2022.
Broussard PD’s Whistleblower suing the city
A whistleblower who voiced concerns about inappropriate behavior by the top two leaders of the Broussard Police Department sued the city for negligence. Jones, who worked as an officer in Broussard from September 2019 through March 2021, filed the lawsuit in October through his attorney, Lee Durio, in the 15th Judicial District Court.
In the lawsuit, Jones alleged that the city was negligent by failing to properly investigate allegations of sexual harassment and to protect its employees from sexual harassment.
Claims made in the lawsuit echo those outlined in The Advocate's story, many of which were also supported by screenshots that show text and Snapchat exchanges between Jones and former Chief Brannon Decou.