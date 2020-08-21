A Lafayette district judge has temporarily blocked the two-week suspension of a Lafayette Police corporal accused of violating three policies for posting items on the Lafayette police union's Facebook page while he was the union president.
District Judge Thomas Duplantier on Thursday stayed the suspension scheduled to begin Sunday of Cpl. David Stanley and set a hearing for Sept. 1.
On Aug. 11, Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan's representative advised Stanley he was being place on a two-week suspension without pay from Aug. 23 through Sept. 5 following an internal affairs investigation.
Stanley, who joined the Lafayette Police Department in 2009, was a K-9 officer. He served as president of the Police Association of Lafayette Local No. 905 from June 2019 through July 28, 2020, when he resigned as president because of the investigation.
On the morning of May 15, Stanley's attorney writes in court filings, while off duty and in his role as union president, Stanley posted on the union's public Facebook page a video and letter voicing the union's opposition to a bill proposed in the Louisiana Legislature that would change the hiring practices for the police departments in Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.
Cease and desist letter claims Lafayette Police investigation into union president targets free speech
Stanley's filing for a restraining order states that he polled the union membership before posting the video and members gave their approval.
On May 18, again while off-duty, Stanley posted on Facebook a narrative describing a traffic stop on Interstate 10 where Lafayette Police officers captured a felon wanted in Florida, confiscating drugs and cash. The information, he alleges, was obtained from public documents.
Stanley received a memo May 22 advising he was under investigation by the department's internal affairs division for allegedly violating three policies regarding social media, public information and media relations, and public statements/news releases.
Without warning, Stanley's court filing states, his K-9 partner, Titan, was removed from his home on Aug. 12. While not officially a demotion, Stanley maintains it is a "demotion in substance" because the K-9 unit is elite, requiring special education and training.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin, public information officer, said Friday the department and chief had no comment.