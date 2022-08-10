Lafayette Chief City Court Judge Douglas Saloom, in a statement Tuesday, called a lawsuit filed by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records "puzzling," "disappointing and unnecessary."
LCG filed a lawsuit Monday against Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin, who represents City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law for not providing public documents LCG requested in November.
Saloom, in a written statement, said City Court representatives have been in discussions for the past year with LCG about realignment of City Court and LCG finances. City Court officials, he said, addressed LCG's questions about City Court expenditures and provided LCG with financial records and QuickBooks data beginning Aug. 27, 2021.
The lawsuit filed Monday is puzzling, Saloom wrote, "because the original, hard copies of the requested records were made available" on Nov. 16. Three attempts were made to deliver the QuickBooks accounts to LCG in digital format and some hard copies, he wrote.
The documents still are available for LCG officials to review, Saloom said. The cost of copying the documents, he said, would cost LCG $1,500 in taxpayer funds.
"This LCG lawsuit is disappointing and unnecessary," Saloom wrote. "A phone call, a letter, an email or an appointment to view the documents would have served the same purpose and been more effective."
Saloom and McGoffin shared documents and a chronology, including emails between McGoffin and City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, that City Court representatives believe support their contention that City Court representatives cooperated with LCG representatives.
Since March 9, Saloom wrote, City Court officials made monthly written inquiries to LCG concerning the status of an analysis of City Court finances and a forensic audit LCG had authorized. The inquiries, he said, were not answered.
Logan told The Acadiana Advocate on Wednesday that, while McGoffin presented a timeline with exhibits and emails, "he has yet to provide a response back to me answering my April 12 inquiry" asking McGoffin, "How do you propose we get the public records requested below?"
McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin. McGoffin also represents the heirs of Lucile Randol in a lawsuit against LCG for expropriating land to build detention ponds for flood control.