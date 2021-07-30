A preliminary hearing for a defendant accused in the Bourgeois Park shooting death of a 23-year-old Lafayette man shed new light on what witnesses and law enforcement say happened.

Tyquan Marshall, 23, of St. Martinville, appeared in court via video stream Monday afternoon as his attorney, Edward Moses, probed prosecutors and University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Lt. Darren Zachary about the probable cause behind his client’s arrest and continued pre-trial incarceration. Marshall is accused in the April 9 death of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr.

Marshall has been charged through the district attorney’s office on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a count of carrying a firearm in a firearm free school zone. The 23-year-old was also arrested on a count of second-degree murder in Sinegal’s death, but that charge has not been formally filed, per court records.

Sinegal was fatally shot at Bourgeois Park around 2:11 a.m. April 9 and was taken to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, ULPD said.

Two other suspects, 20-year-old Jayvien Mallery and 21-year-old Zykeivrik Narcisse, were arrested in the case. Mallery was booked on a count of principal to second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and count of carrying a firearm on school property. Narcisse was booked on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

Neither has been formally charged in the case, according to court records.

In testimony, Zachary walked prosecutors through the basics of their investigation and the events that led to the shooting. He said when officers arrived on scene they found belongings scattered around the parking lot and clothing, water bottles and other personal items sitting on the basketball court, as if people fled quickly. No witnesses or suspects were on scene when law enforcement arrived, he said.

Officers met four witnesses at the hospital and determined they transported Sinegal to the hospital after the shooting. Zachary said one of the men described having an argument with Marshall and Mallery. The group, most of whom were employees at a local Walmart, were gathered for a common post-shift pickup game of basketball.

After the game, Sinegal, the man at the center of the rumors and another witness were walking back to their cars as words continued to be tossed back and forth with Mallery and Marshall. When the group reached a footbridge near the parking lot, several shots were fired toward them from the direction of the basketball court. The witnesses said Sinegal then drew a handgun and fired two warning shots in the air to signal their group was also armed, Zachary said.

Two casings were found near the footbridge to support the testimony. The witnesses said a second round of six gunshots rang out after Sinegal’s warning shots. It was during this barrage that Sinegal was struck in the chest. Witnesses said he cried out, stumbled toward a friend’s car and collapsed beside the door. They loaded him into the backseat of the vehicle and drove him to the hospital, the lieutenant said.

A witness who was standing on the basketball court during the shooting told investigators Mallery fired the initial shots and Marshall fired the shots that resulted in Sinegal’s death. He said he saw the shooting as he was attempting to flee. Zachary said six 9 mm shell casings were found on the basketball court, and a 9mm was recovered from Sinegal’s body.

One of the witnesses present at the hospital told investigators he saw Marshall take out a handgun and set it on the basketball court before shooting baskets earlier in the night.

Fifteenth Judicial Court Judge Scott Privat found probable cause existed to hold Marshall and his bond was adjusted. Marshall is scheduled for arraignment before Commissioner Andre’ Doguet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.