A former Fort Polk soldier was sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.
Ronald W. Allen Jr., 41, was sentenced in U.S. Court in Lafayette. Judge Jay C. Zainey imposed the sentence, which included restitution of $72,000.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the office of acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Allen was convicted in August 2019 for sexually abusing the child, who was under the age of 12, on numerous occasions on the Fort Polk base. The child told someone at her school about the abuse.
Both Allen and the child lived on base.
“This sentence sends a clear message that those who abuse children will be brought to justice. These crimes are particularly heinous because children put their trust in adults and especially those who serve in the United States Military. This office will make it a priority to continue to prosecute these difficult cases to help provide safer communities for all of our children,” Van Hook said in an issued statement.
Local authorities investigated the crime along with the FBI and the Army Criminal Investigation Command.