Lafayette-based record label ML1 Records and Sam Trocki, a Miami Beach, Florida-based singer and producer, are claiming copyright infringement over “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” alleged unauthorized use of the song “Lost Children.”
The duo filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Aug. 24, court records show.
Named in the suit are the show’s producers, Truly Original; Bravo Media, the network that airs the show; and NBCUniversal, Bravo’s parent company.
The song was released by Trocki in partnership with hip hop and R&B artist CeeLo Green in September 2020. A remix of “Lost Children” was released in November 2020. Trocki holds the copyright for both songs; acquiring the copyright for the original version in January 2021 and for the remix in October 2021, the lawsuit said.
ML1 Records is the administrator of the copyrights, their filing said.
ML1 Records and Trocki claim the song was used without permission, allowing the popular show and associated producers to earn “direct and indirect profits they would not have otherwise realized but for their infringement of the Works,” the suit said.
Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise launched in 2006. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” started in 2008 and currently follows six main cast members living in and around Atlanta, looking at their relationships, professional lives and dramas.
“Lost Children” appears in two episodes in the show’s 13th season – “The Giving Peach” and “How the Wig Stole Christmas,” the lawsuit claims.
In “The Giving Peach,” the song appears from the 2:00 to the 2:59 mark over an introductory scene introducing the casts’ goings on for the episode.
In “How the Wig Stole Christmas,” the song appears from 12:14 to 12:35 in the background of a scene where Kenya Moore is meeting with her therapist for an at-home session to discuss her murky relationship with her estranged husband.
ML1 Records and Trocki are seeking at least $1 million in damages, with statutory damages of $150,000 per copyright infraction, with the number of infractions up to the judge’s determination, the filing said.
Truly Original, Bravo and NCUniversal have until Oct. 19 to respond to the lawsuit.
ML1 Records, founded by Joseph Karre, is located at 212 W. Main St. in downtown Lafayette.