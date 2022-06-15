A Lafayette Police officer and former Police Association of Lafayette #905 president has taken his challenge of department discipline over union Facebook posts to federal court.
On Tuesday, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. David Stanley filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against Lafayette Consolidated Government and current and former Lafayette police chiefs, including Monte Potier, Wayne Griffin, Thomas Glover and Scott Morgan.
Stanley claims his First Amendment right to free speech was violated because he “was targeted for punishment by LPD for actions he took…in his private capacity and within his official duties and responsibility as President of the union,” the filing said.
Stanley’s claims revolve around two posts on PAL #905’s public Facebook in May 2020.
The first was a video shared in conjunction with the Louisiana Union of Police Associations opposing a Louisiana House bill that’s now law, which allows the chiefs of the Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville police departments to have a say in promotions, instead of relying strictly on seniority.
The second Facebook post described a traffic stop on Interstate 10 where a man was arrested and drugs and cash were seized.
An internal affairs investigation was opened over allegations Stanley breached the police department’s policies around social media and the public release of department information and Stanley was ultimately given a 14-day suspension without pay.
He did not serve the suspension until June 2021, after taking an extended medical leave because of “extreme emotional duress as a result of LPD’s retaliatory actions against him,” the lawsuit said. While on leave, Stanley was transferred from the department’s K-9 unit to uniform patrol.
“While the transfer from K-9 did not involve a demotion in rank or nomenclature, it is nonetheless a demotion in substance. K-9 is an elite, highly specialized, trained, educated, and certified position that serves as a special unit within any law enforcement agency,” the suit said.
In his lawsuit, Stanley and his attorney, James Sudduth III, argue he was off duty and acting in service of the union when he made the Facebook posts, so the behavior should constitute protected speech. Stanley’s union position was “completely and wholly separate” from his role as a police officer and outside LCG’s jurisdiction, they said.
They also claim Stanley’s discipline and transfer was aimed to intimidate PAL members broadly.
“The Lafayette Police Department and its Interim Chiefs or Chiefs may disagree with PAL’s views as expressed in the media marketplace of Facebook, as is their right. What is not their right, however, is to keelhaul Stanley under the vessel that is the LPD so as to cause him economic, professional, and medical harm simply because he is a union member and former union president,” the lawsuit said.
Stanley initially sought an injunction to stop the discipline from taking effect. In May 2021, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Duplantier told Stanley he’d have to exhaust his options with the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board before bringing the issue to district court.
After serving his suspension, the former PAL #905 president appealed his discipline to the board. In February, the board held a hearing for Stanley and upheld his transfer from the K-9 unit, but reduced his suspension from 14 days to three days, after determining the political video didn’t violate department policy and the punishment for the interdiction arrest post was too severe.
Both Stanley and Lafayette Consolidated Government have appealed the board’s decision in district court. A hearing date has not been set, per court records.
Sudduth argues LCG’s varied explanations for Stanley’s transfer out of the K-9 unit in filings and statements to the Fire and Police Civil Service Board are examples of their “reckless disregard for the truth.”
In a memo to the Fire and Police Civil Service Board ahead of Stanley’s appeal hearing, LCG attorney Michael Corry stated Stanley’s transfer out of the K-9 unit revolved around concerns for his fitness while undergoing mental health treatment. Alternately, former Interim Chief Scott Morgan said during the hearing the transfer was a political decision to lessen friction with neighboring departments upset by the Facebook post involving their departments.