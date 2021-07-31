ABBEVILLE -- A man who served seven years in prison for paralyzing a UL Lafayette baseball player in a 1998 drunk driving crash is being held in jail because he failed to show up for trial July 12 for crashing into a Vermilion Parish family that was bicycling on Father's Day in 2013.
The trial has repeatedly been delayed over the past eight years in part because the accused, Jacob Paul Raffray, 50, a former resident of Duson who now lists his address as Addis in West Baton Rouge Parish, doesn't show up for court dates or because his ever-rotating defense attorneys or indigent defenders are granted motions to continue, without objection from the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case.
It took nearly three years to arraign Raffray for the June 2013 Vermilion Parish crash because he didn't go to court three times, court records show. Over the years, he missed court dates seven times, the most recent on July 12. Judge Thomas Fredercik ordered him held without bond. Raffray was arrested July 23 and ordered held in the Vermilion Parish Jail until trial in September.
He had been arrested in June in West Baton Rouge Parish on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail records.
Raffray was no stranger to law enforcement officers in Lafayette Parish before the 1998 crash, with a criminal record dating back to when he was only 17 years old, court documents show. He had been convicted at least three times of operating a vehicle under the influence and once for hit-and-run driving.
Then, in June of 1998, Raffray ran a red light at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street in Lafayette, crashing into a car that was turning left onto Ambassador Caffery. The crash left UL baseball player Eric Searcy paralyzed and at least two other young adults with serious injuries. Raffray, who was driving without a license, abandoned his vehicle and ran away.
Witnesses said he had spent hours drinking at a Maurice bar, but by the time he was captured 12-13 hours later, the alcohol in his body was within legal limits.
Raffray pled guilty to one count of felony hit and run under a plea deal in which three counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury and one count of negligent injury were dismissed.
He spent four years of a 10-year sentence in jail, released early in 2003 on good time supervision. Within three years, he stopped reporting for parole supervision and was returned to jail for over three years, getting released in April 2009. He was granted a first offender pardon in December 2011, court records show.
Four years after his release, Raffray again was suspected of driving drunk when he crashed his truck into a Vermilion Parish family of five riding bicycles on June 16, 2013. The family had gifted the father with a new bike for Father's Day.
A 7-year-old boy was burned and suffered a fracture as he was pinned underneath Raffray's truck and the grandmother broke her hips, according to news reports and court records.
Raffrey failed to show up for arraignment twice in 2014 and once in 2015. In January 2016, he was finally arraigned in person then missed his next court date in June 2016.
On Oct. 12, 2017, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Ed Broussard released Raffray on his own recognizance despite two previous bench warrants and a fugitive warrant for not showing up for court dates. Raffray later missed two court dates in 2019 and one in 2021, court records show.
A few delays were due to emergencies. The courhouse was closed once for anticipated flooding from Hurricane Harvey and then in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight times Raffray's defense attorneys, some he hired, others from the Indigent Defender's Office, were granted hearing delays without objection from the District Attorney's Office. Assistant DA Ted Ayo is prosecuting the case. Broussard granted four of the continuances. Judge Thomas Frederick who is now handling the case also granted four. Another hearing was continued at the request of the defense and prosecution.
At a hearing in January, Raffray told Frederick he intended to hire another private attorney, Frederick got tough, saying there would be no more continuances in the case and any new attorney had to be ready to proceed when the trial date arrived.
But in April and May, according to court records, Frederick granted the defense's motions to continue without objection from the District Attorney's Office.