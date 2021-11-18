A jury on Thursday convicted 38-year-old Jonathan Aubrey of first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of his ex-girlfriend Sheree Williams, who had a protective order against him when she was killed.
“By saying he committed manslaughter, the defense and Jonathan Aubrey basically admitted it was first-degree murder,” said 15th Judicial District Assistant Attorney Donald Knecht in his closing statement. Aubrey pleaded not guilty, but in August 2016, he admitted to Lafayette detectives that he killed Williams, who was found dead under her bed after being strangled with a cord, court documents said.
The verdict arrived after an emotional second day of trial, presided over by Judge Scott Privat, during which prosecutors showed a video of Aubrey’s confession while the defense argued that Williams’ actions drove the defendant to kill her.
On Aug. 1, 2016, Lafayette Police found 37-year-old Sheree Williams dead under the bed of her residence on Conrad Street in north Lafayette. Her body was first found by Jamie Benoit, a relative of the defendant who, at the time, was allegedly renting Williams an apartment.
Williams’ larynx and hyoid bones were broken, according to court documents. The toxicology test results found in Williams’ blood 1800 ng/ml of methamphetamine, a level that was 36 times higher than the reporting limit of 50 ng/ml.
“You have to decide what kind of homicide it was,” said Alix Deschamps, Aubrey’s attorney, during her closing statement, adding that the toxicology results were “the best evidence we produced,” and inviting the jurors to “look at the bigger picture of the case.”
The use and the abuse of drugs was a focus of the first day of the trial Wednesday after Jamie Benoit testified that Aubrey and Williams spent the week preceding the murder doing drugs, including “ice,” which stands for crystal meth and is the strongest form of methamphetamine.
The defense argued that the slaying was a case of manslaughter because Williams allegedly threatened Aubrey with two knives the day of the murder. The defense also said she behaved jealously after Aubrey shared his willingness to get back together with the mother of his children.
“But what matters here is what happened at the moment of her killing, and what happened is that he strangled her,” said District Assistant Attorney Donald Knecht in his closing statement.
Dr. Christopher Tape, who conducted the autopsy, said during his testimony that the act of strangling Williams could have taken as long as 5 minutes before she died.
“Regardless of the use of the drugs, the conclusion is that the cause of death is strangulation,” Tape said when asked to describe a gallery of autopsy photos. “Methamphetamine doesn’t always bring someone to become aggressive because it depends on the single person’s behavior,” he said. “Methamphetamine has nothing to do with the cause of the death this time.”
The second witness of the day, Lafayette PD Ben Suire, was the lead detective of the investigation. When Knecht played a 35-minutes video that showed Aubrey confessing that he killed Williams, family members of both sides began to sob in the first rows of the courtroom.
In an emotional moment, a relative of Williams approached the bench where Dexter Aubrey, Jonathan’s brother, was sitting. While he was crying, the woman put a hand on his shoulder, offered him a tissue, and shared a gentle smile before walking back to her bench.
“Aubrey never mentioned anything about the role that drugs may have or about Williams behaving wild or crazy with him,” said Suire in his testimony. He added that Aubrey was first arrested for having violated the protective order and that the defendant admitted the murder only after a second interview.
In the 35-minute video, Aubrey was seen sitting at a table with Suire and Detective James Gayle. Huddled on his chair, his head down, his tone irregular, Aubrey admitted he killed Williams after first saying, “I didn’t choke her,” and “I didn’t kill her.” Aubrey’s attorneys argued that no DNA or fingerprints were produced in support of the charges, despite Suire telling Aubrey police had them.
“Aubrey said he was panicking and that he felt bad about what he did,” Suire added.
The defendant, who yesterday screamed, “I didn’t first-degree murder her,” declined to testify. Though a sanity commission hearing found Aubrey was competent to stand the trial, Judge Privat ruled that he was not fit enough to represent himself.
"It was a 2016 case, so it had been hanging around for a while. I'm very pleased we were able to bring it to a good conclusion," 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry said Thursday evening.