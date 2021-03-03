It was a strange series of events that led Theresa "Kim" Guillot to the Lafayette Parish Courthouse on Monday to save her home from the real estate company that had purchased her property.
What started out years earlier as a local government's clerical error had snowballed into a crisis that threatened everything the single mother with two jobs had worked for.
"It's a nightmare," Guillot said through tears after leaving the courtroom. "A heart-wrenching nightmare."
Things went favorably for Guillot, 60, during the Monday hearing in 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Duplantier's courtroom, but the threat of being evicted from the home she owns free and clear still looms over her.
It all started with a 2015 grass-cutting lien for $409 on a vacant lot in Carencro that Guillot once owned with her ex-husband. The tax deed that should have been filed against the Carencro property was instead filed against the property where Guillot lives in Scott.
Guillot said she wasn't even aware of the lien until 2018 when she received an eviction notice from P&G Real Estate Acquisition Companies. Only then did she discover that the investment business had paid delinquent property taxes for three years on her property.
The problem is that Guillot was never delinquent on taxes at the Scott property. Her modest house has homestead exemption from property taxes.
"Basically, we know this is erroneous," said her attorney Lance Beal, who is working the case pro bono. "But the problem comes down to equal opportunity and equal access to justice."
It's common for investment businesses like P&G to find opportunities like the one that led to the situation. These companies pay owed taxes on properties for years, eventually acquiring ownership of the property if the owner does not pay back the owed taxes within a certain timeframe.
What's not so common, however, is for a company to pay owed taxes on the wrong property.
Duplantier said just how unusual the case was at the start of the hearing, noting that he wouldn't allow everyone to testify because it could lead to malpractice or another lawsuit.
"It's always good to know where the court is before beginning your arguments," said Richard Hiller, the attorney representing P&G.
Last March, Duplantier signed a preliminary default judgement in favor of P&G that authorized the sheriff's sale of Guillot's home. The judge would later put a halt to that when Guillot and representatives from the Sheriff's Office and Tax Assessor's Office reached out to him.
"Clearly, I don't often get calls from the Sheriff's Office asking me to stop a sheriff's sale," Duplantier said during Monday's hearing. "That's not for me to do."
Duplantier upheld on Monday a temporary restraining order against P&G on what he calls "humanitarian grounds" to prevent Guillot from being evicted from her home.
Monday's decision was a small win after what felt like a never-ending series of system failures for Guillot.
"It really is an anomaly. It doesn't happen that often," said Lafayette Parish Tax Assessor Conrad Comeaux in a phone interview after the hearing. "Thank goodness, because once a sheriff's office puts a tax lien on a property — sells a property at a tax sale — then state law says that we have to put the property in the name of the tax purchaser."
P&G filed the lawsuit against Guillot in December in an effort to obtain her Scott property, even though court records show that P&G became aware in June 2018 that the tax deed was filed against the wrong property.
Guillot also had reimbursed P&G in December 2018 for the owed taxes on the Carencro property in a desperate attempt to prevent the company from evicting her from her Scott home. P&G accepted the money but still filed the lawsuit against her two years later over a technicality: She'd paid the $2,332.52 worth of taxes to the company days after the deadline outlined in Louisiana law to reinstate her interest in the property.
"She ended up paying him off, although she should have never had to pay a dime because it was not truly on her property," Comeaux said. "It's really a shame that something like this can happen in this day and age, but it does."
Guillot filed a new lawsuit last week against P&G in an effort to annul Duplantier's March 2020 judgement that authorized the sheriff's sale her home.
Once everything is resolved, Guillot hopes to volunteer her time to represent others who might be facing legal challenges like hers. She earned too much to qualify for a court-appointed attorney but not enough to pay for even the $5,000 retainer to hire one of her own.
"I knew I did nothing wrong," Guillot said. "I just wanted it over. I just wanted my house saved. I'm a single mom with two daughters, both in college. There's just no way to afford that when you're doing it all alone by yourself."