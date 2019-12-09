Hearings began Monday in the recusal case against 16th Judicial District Judge Lori Landry, as an appointed state judge determines whether the African American elected official will be removed from hundreds of criminal cases.
District attorney Bo Duhé’s office has sought to remove Landry from more than 300 criminal cases across Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes because they argue she is “biased and prejudiced against this Office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”
Judge Harry F. Randow was appointed to handle the consolidated caseload by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John Weimer in November. The judge said he’s never seen anything quite like the mass recusal effort. The first day of hearings lasted hours, with only two of five witnesses intended for the day having time to testify.
“These proceedings are unique. In recusal proceedings, I’m not aware of anything like it that’s come before it in our case law,” Randow said.
Community members and advocates gathered in the rows of benches in the courtroom wearing “#IStandwithJudgeLoriLandry” shirts; Landry herself sat at the front alongside her mother, Eva Lewis, and other supporters. Roughly 50 people sat to watch the start of hearings, including staff who slipped in and out to observe.
Randow, a retired Rapides Parish judge, grappled with the intended extent of the recusal motions and whether the district attorney’s office intends to seek Landry’s recusal in future cases, or in non-criminal matters. With a case this complex, there’s the question of how deep this will go, he said.
Special assistant district attorney Paul Hebert, a Lafayette attorney representing the district attorney’s office, originally said the district attorney’s office would attempt to roll Landry’s recusal forward into all matters involving their office, but latter rescinded that assertion and said it was a misstatement.
Charlotte Bordenave, a private defense attorney arguing against Landry’s recusal, said regardless of the way the action is presented, it has the effect of removing Landry from her position and effectively usurps the right of the voters to elect her.
“I think the tantamount effect is to remove a judge from the bench,” Bordenave said, echoing statements Landry herself has made in court.
Randow denied a motion from Bordenave to dismiss the numerous motions to recuse. Bordenave argued the matter was an issue of judicial misconduct and should be handled by the Louisiana Supreme Court, who singularly holds the power to censure judges over matters of misconduct. The district attorney’s office has appropriate recourse available, she said.
Bordenave also argued the district attorney’s office was forcing defense attorneys to step in and argue for Landry when they don’t formally represent the judge.
“This is nothing more than an attempt by the district attorney’s office to bring allegations of misconduct in the wrong form, publicly, and with a lower standard,” she said.
There were several heated exchanges between Bordenave and Hebert, with Hebert accusing the defense attorney of mischaracterizing his arguments and made “allegations of pure nothing.” During a court recess, the two exchanged words and Bordenave requested a bailiff prevent Hebert from approaching her after she said he became too aggressive.
In the afternoon, the attorneys picked through the allegations laid out in the recusal motion against Landry, with two witnesses from the district attorney’s office recounting their experiences with Landry and their perceptions of her alleged biased and inappropriate behavior.
Assistant district attorney Nicole Burke, who handles felony cases, recounted several instances of perceived misbehavior, specifically focusing on an incident in which Landry threatened to stick a pen in her ear and the ear of a defense attorney as they attempted to convene with her to discuss a plea deal during a long court day, with Burke acting out the exchange.
She said Landry later tried to play it off as a joke, but, she said, it wasn’t a joking matter. Afterward, Burke and the defense attorney privately convened with Landry and discussed the plea. During cross examination, defense attorney Harry Daniels III pressed Burke on the meeting, questioning if she feared for her safety and whether Landry attempted to stick pens in her ears in private.
“That was a humiliating and degrading experience, Mr. Daniels, and I don’t…,” Burke replied, before trailing off in tears as she covered her face. The court then took a recess while Burke gathered herself. Spectators were shocked and skeptical of Burke’s sudden show of emotion; Randow later asked the visitors to remain composed.
Burke told the defense attorneys that she only went into the conference because the other attorney was present; she said she would not be alone with Landry because she didn’t “know what she’s capable of.” When questioned about filing a police complaint, Burke said she opted not to because the district attorney’s office was already filing separate complaints with the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.
Days after the pen incident, Burke testified that she was barred from joining a conference between Landry, a defendant and defense attorney, but she did not object. When pressed, she said she was afraid Landry would yell at her and was worn down.
“It was very shocking and traumatic. You’re in court with her all the time and it’s just wearing on you,” Burke said.
Assistant district attorney Claire Howington, another witness, also reported instances where she felt Landry engaged in inappropriate private meetings with defendants and defense counsel while barring representatives from the district attorney’s office from participating.
“Judge Landry wants to do everyone’s job. She wants to be an advocate for the defense,” Burke said.
Howington said she also witnessed several instances where Landry made inappropriate comments about the district attorney’s office, specifically around corruption in the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s alleged use of “tainted evidence.” Landry also made “concerning” statements about the exclusion of African Americans from jury duty, she said.
The assistant district attorney said Landry was also antagonistic toward her after she sought the Third Circuit Court of Appeal’s intervention in a case. Howington testified Landry called her into court to chastise her at length for doing her job and implied she had improper communications with the Third Circuit, where she was previously employed.
“I felt she was questioning my integrity,” Howington said.