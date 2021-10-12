Details about what unfolded before a fatal 2017 shooting in downtown Lafayette came into focus Tuesday in Judge Marilyn Castle’s 15th Judicial District courtroom as a jury listened to opening statements and evidence in a long-awaited murder trial.
Defendant Tyler Benoit, then 20, left Grant Street Dance Hall with a group of friends from his hometown of Kaplan just before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2017, when the group allegedly came across a Kaplan couple they knew arguing in the parking lot of the nearby Rosa Parks Transportation Center.
The group reportedly witnessed Bryan Eddington push his “on-again, off-again” girlfriend, Angel Hebert, so hard she fell onto the concrete parking lot. A few bystanders helped the woman to her feet, including 31-year-old Christon Chaisson.
At that moment, state prosecutors argued, Benoit and his friend, Gavin White, “inserted themselves” into what was unfolding.
Chaisson was shot once just above his right hip. Hebert, who was hysterical, attempted to render first aid during a 911 call. The jury listened to that call as well as footage from an officer's body camera at the scene of the shooting.
“He. Helped. Me,” Hebert said, each word punctuated by a sob, to the Lafayette officer. Later, she asked him, “Can you tell me where he’s going? Is he going to be OK?”
The officer didn't have an answer for Hebert; Chaisson died soon after he was transported to the hospital.
Benoit, now 24, was later arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence.
“Mr. Tyler Benoit specifically intended to kill him or cause him great bodily harm,” prosecutor Roya Boustany said Tuesday in her opening statement. “And just so you know, that specific intent can happen in a split second.”
Benoit, who was later indicted by a grand jury, pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was released from jail on a reduced bond of $125,000 under conditions that prohibit him from leaving his house at night, consuming drugs or alcohol or keeping weapons in his home.
“In this case, the murder weapon is gone — thrown into a coulee, in the Intracoastal — who knows where? It is gone,” Boustany said.
Benoit's attorney, Thomas Alonzo, suggested during jury selection Monday and again during his opening statement Tuesday that his client may have acted in self-defense.
In Louisiana, people have a right to defend themselves against a threat “if it’s reasonable, only if it’s reasonable,” Alonzo told potential jurors Monday afternoon. Someone being trapped or threatened by a large individual where somebody believes they’re going to be harmed would be an example of a reasonable threat, Alonzo said.
Alonzo said on Tuesday that Benoit was 20 years old; 5 feet, 5 inches tall; and weighed about 140 pounds in August 2017. Chaisson was 31 years old; 6 feet, 2 inches tall; and weighed about 220 pounds at the time of his death, according to Alonzo. A forensic pathologist would later testify that Chaisson weighed 199 pounds at the time of his autopsy.
Alonzo also said during his opening statement that Benoit was not the shooter responsible for Chaisson’s death.
“The facts indicate, without a doubt, the shooter was Gavin White. The shooter was Gavin White,” Alonzo told the jury.
A jury of 14 people is hearing the case, including eight men and six women. Two are Black and 12 are White.
Benoit is White; Chaisson was Black.
The jury on Tuesday heard opening statements by Boustany and Alonzo along with some of the state's evidence in the case. Among the witnesses Boustany and Alisa Gothreaux, also a state prosecutor, called were first responders, detectives, forensic experts and a firearm identification expert.
The jury also listened to a 911 call, watched footage from an officer's body camera, saw videos and photos from the scene of the crime, saw photos from Chaisson's autopsy and bullet fragments recovered from Chaisson's body and watched drone footage from the location of the shooting.
Kelly Chaisson arrived to the courtroom Monday with a framed photo of her late husband from their wedding day and sat beside a few of his family members. She left their son, now 7, behind with her parents so she could focus on the trial she's waited more than four years for.
“It’s kind of shocking that it’s actually happening,” she said. “It’s almost not real.”
Benoit's trial has been postponed numerous times. His most recent trial date in July was rescheduled to October at the request of his attorney after a key witness for the defense was hospitalized. Another trial date in March 2020 was postponed after pandemic precautions closed courthouses across the state.
Benoit’s family, who sat in the courtroom on Monday and Tuesday, declined comment.
Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the jury must return a unanimous verdict. The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
The goal for everyone is justice, Boustany told potential jurors Monday afternoon. Justice looks different for each of the individuals involved in the case.
“I have a victim no longer here and Mr. Benoit has the rest of his life,” Boustany said. “So it is very serious.”
The trial is expected to continue Wednesday.