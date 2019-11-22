Gregory Graffeo Jr., 25, of Lafayette, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays, to 63 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography, according to a statement from United States Attorney David C. Joseph. Graffeo pleaded guilty Aug. 13.
According to court documents, the case originated on Aug. 31, 2018, as a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, that a Tumblr user had uploaded images of child pornography. A search warrant on Graffeo’s Tumblr account revealed approximately 50 images of child pornography.
On Nov. 7, 2018, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and LBI executed a search warrant at Graffeo’s residence and found additional child pornography images on devices belonging to him. Graffeo admitted to possessing more than 100 images of child pornography on these devices and admitted that the Tumblr account belonged exclusively to him.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Louisiana Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.