A lawsuit over Lafayette's removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish has been moved to federal court.
The case is the third in which Lafayette Consolidated Government began or completed projects allegedly to alleviate flooding and has landed in court.
Lafayette officials filed a motion March 23 in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette asking the court to confirm Lafayette complied with all laws, rules and regulations when, without permission or permits or notifying St. Martin Parish and the Corps, Lafayette removed a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish to combat flooding from the Vermilion River.
Since the Corps is a federal agency that handles matters of construction in wetlands, it alleges in federal court that the case should be moved to the U.S. District Court, Western District of Louisiana, in Lafayette. That request was granted.
In February, Lafayette had a contractor remove part of a spoil bank on land it purchased clandestinely in St. Martin Parish. The spoil bank was created in the 1950s when the Corps deposited material it dredged from the Vermilion River. The spoil bank partially blocked the natural flow of water between the Vermilion River and a swamp in St. Martin Parish that holds water during heavy rain and flooding events until the river recedes and the swamp can drain.
St. Martin Parish officials allege the spoil bank helped protect its residents from flooding and Lafayette needed a St. Martin Parish permit as well as a federal Corps permit before removing the levee.
As it did in 15th Judicial District Court, St. Martin Parish filed a motion in federal court to dismiss the Lafayette lawsuit.
LCG lawsuit isnseeking a declaratory judgement saying that it complied with all laws in removing the spoil bank. St. Martin Parish says LCG did not present evidence that it complied with the laws. In fact, it admitted it ignored an ordinance St. Martin Parish approved months before Lafayette removed the spoil bank that required Lafayette to get a permit from St. Martin Parish. Because of that and similar instances like not getting a Corps permit, St. Martin wants the Lafayette motion dismissed.
Federal Judge James Cain Jr. is scheduled to consider the motion June 22.
LCG is involved in two other drainage-related court cases in which Lafayette filed petitions to expropriate private property for drainage projects.
Lafayette lost both cases in 15th Judicial District Court. The Third Circuit Court of Appeal heard oral arguments in one case this week. A decision may be made within 30 days, Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert said Tuesday.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled Wednesday against Lafayette in the second expropriation case. Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer, said Lafayette plans to appeal.