Don's Speciality Meats and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have reached a settlement.

The EEOC filed a civil rights suit against the company in September, on behalf of a Black employee who said he was subjected to racist treatment. The suit, filed in federal court, said that the employee was identified as "black boy" on the work schedule, called the n-word and subjected to harassment at work because of his race.

The two parties filed a joint motion this week, asking the court to approve a consent decree outlining the agreed-upon terms.

Federal suit accuses Don's Specialty Meats of racist employment practices The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Don's Specialty Meats, alleging that a Black empl…

Don's agreed to pay the man who filed the original complaint $67,500 to settle the claims that EEOC brought on his behalf. Of that amount, $17,500 is back pay, according to the motion.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The company agreed to create anti-discrimination policies that include a way for employees to complain about that type of behavior without retaliation — and appoint someone who will investigate all of these claims.

Don's also agreed to the following:

Take steps to ensure it does not discriminate against employees based on race.

Take steps to ensure it does not discriminate in hiring against people based on race.

Not engage in, encourage or permit discriminatory conduct.

Not retaliate against any employee or applicant who either filed a discrimination claim or assisted in the EEOC investigation.

Not mention this litigation or complaint if someone calls them to ask for a reference for the employee involved.

Don's must keep all documents regarding this litigation confidential, including any information in the man's personnel file.

Don's agreed to appoint a liaison who will be educated on what happened in this case, and will provide at least one hour of training annually to all employees that includes instruction in discrimination and federal laws that govern it.

The parties agree to pay their own costs and attorneys' fees. However, Don's will pay for any future costs if the EEOC is required to enforce the decree.