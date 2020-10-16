Three candidates are seeking to fill the position of Division C judge in the 15th Judicial District in Vermilion Parish on Nov. 3.
Tommy Frederick of Maurice, Ricky LaFleur of Abbeville and George Andrew “Andy” Veazey of Abbeville are seeking to succeed Judge Edward Broussard, who will retire at the end of the year. Frederick and LaFleur are Republicans, while Veazey has no listed party affiliation. The three said they hope to continue to implement more technology in the district court system.
Veazey currently has the most money raised for his campaign at $54,730, followed by Lafleur at $28,295 and Frederick at $19,105, according to the Louisiana Board of Ethic’s campaign finance filings.
George Andrew “Andy” Veazey
Veazey, 53, said he has been waiting for the right time to get into public service and feels that now he is ready to take the leap. A lifelong resident of Abbeville, he earned a bachelor’s degree from LSU in accounting and later graduated from LSU Law School in 1992.
After law school, he clerked for Judge Byron Hebert in 15th Judicial District Division C for a year and for federal court Judge Richard Putman. He then went into private practice and established his own firm, where he has worked for the last 17 years doing general civil and commercial litigation.
Veazey touts his experience in civil law as giving him an understanding of the role judges play in settling cases before the trial stage as well as an understanding of the temperament a judge must have.
“Great judges understand that you can’t bring an agenda to that job," he said. "You really need to give each individual case the individual attention and time that it deserves."
Veazey said that as judge he would want to come up with creative solutions to solve problems for young offenders who may not deserve jail time, such as working with nonprofit organizations in the community. He would also like to continue the use of technology and video conferencing that was implemented during the coronavirus pandemic for hearings hoping that it may save time and money for all parties arguing cases.
Ricky LaFleur
LaFleur, 55, said he is running for office to benefit the citizens and utilize technology for a better court system.
A native of Opelousas, he attended LSU and graduated from Loyola Law School in 1989. He then clerked for Judge Jeannette Knoll in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Marksville. In 1992 he opened his own firm where he has worked for the past 28 years mostly with civil cases and some criminal cases.
LaFleur is currently the prosecutor for mayors courts in Maurice and Delcambre and general counsel for Maurice and the Abbeville Housing Authority.
“What I think I can bring to the community as a judge is a public servant that they can be proud of, who will decide each case based individually on its own facts and law and honor the Constitution and laws in the state of Louisiana,” LaFleur said.
If elected, he hopes to continue to implement technology and video conferencing and expand court hours to be more available to both the public and local attorneys.
Tommy Frederick
Frederick, 61, said he is running for office to give back to the people of the community he grew up in.
Born and raised in Abbeville, Frederick graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and LSU law. After law school, he returned to Vermilion Parish and clerked for Judge Durwood Conque in the 15th Judicial District before opening his own practice.
Frederick said he served as a public defender for 11 years and as an assistant district attorney for one year. He has served as the 15th Judicial District Commissioner for the last 18 years after being unanimously appointed by the 13 judges in the district.
“I’ve been a public servant since I graduated,” Frederick said. “I just felt like I had more to give and Vermilion Parish deserved more.”
Frederick also touted his work ethic. As a commissioner, he noted, he worked seven days a week, sometimes taking calls from law enforcement at early morning hours.
Frederick said he would like to bring the technology and programs he saw in Lafayette Parish as commissioner to Vermilion Parish if he was elected. It would help to keep the three parishes connected and speeding up court processes, he said.