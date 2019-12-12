After several days of testimony, the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the hundreds of recusal motions against District Judge Lori Landry.
District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office had filed recusal motions against Landry in over 300 criminal cases across Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, arguing she was “biased and prejudiced against this Office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.” Over a dozen district attorney’s staff members testified this week to their interactions with Landry.
The district attorney’s office began filing the motions Sept. 17. Assistant District Attorney Craig Colwart testified Tuesday that discussions about whether to seek Landry’s recusal had begun earlier in 2019, possibly as early as late 2018.
Landry and Duhé appeared at the front of the courtroom Thursday before a crowd of over 100 Landry supporters and made a joint statement that they are working to resolve their differences for the good of the community. Afterward, the two hugged.
“Bo and I, Judge Landry and District Attorney Duhé, we have talked as friends, colleagues, Christians and decided to do the right thing,” Landry said. “We stand before you and say we’re going to do better.”
Duhé said he looks forward to “resolving any issues that may arise” in the future with communication.
The dismissal was announced about two hours after the hearing was scheduled to begin, as Landry’s supporters sat anxiously in the rows of benches, waiting to hear the newest development. Both sides came to the decision to dismiss after more than a day of backroom conferences and mediation, some including Landry and her attorney, Ron Wilson.
When Landry first appeared in the courtroom, about an hour before the decision was announced, she was met with cheers and a standing ovation from her supporters.
The state’s decision was announced by special counsel Paul Hebert, who was retained to represent the district attorney’s office in the matter. The matter was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the district attorney’s office cannot bring similar allegations as grounds for recusal in the future, defense attorney Charlotte Bordenave said.
Bordenave and three other defense attorneys argued against Landry’s recusal during the hearings; none represented Landry directly, but defend clients who had recusal motions filed in their cases.
The defense attorney said the court delays were due to both sides gathering to listen to six audio tapes requested as evidence by Hebert. The tapes were a hot point of contention between the two sides.
Bordenave said the tapes were “damning to the state’s position” and called into question witnesses’ testimony. She believes that is why the state changed tack and opted to dismiss the motions.
In one instance, Landry had threatened to stab an assistant district attorney and a defense attorney in the ear with pens. The incident was described in testimony as “traumatizing.” Bordenave said the judge clearly meant the statement as a joke; in the audio tapes you can hear her, the assistant district attorney and others laughing, she said.
“The audio would have demonstrated that at least two of the state’s witnesses had materially misrepresented the facts … that were laid out in the motion to recuse,” Bordenave said.
Duhé was sequestered during the proceedings and said he could not speak to the interactions heard on the audio recordings or their impact on his office’s position.
In an interview, the district attorney said he’s hopeful that Landry and staff in his office can move forward successfully, remain professional and said utilize stronger communication to resolve any issues. He said his office was not doing anything outside of their rights; they were exercising their right to seek recusal when bias is believed to be present.
At this time, resolving the underlying issues through ongoing communication between the parties is what’s best for the people, he said.
“It’s in the best interest of the community to put this aside,” Duhé said.
Assistant District Attorney Nicole Burke testified Monday the state had filed or was intending to file at least one complaint with the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana. Others also stated or alluded to the existence of complaints.
Duhé said he could not comment on the matter.
Wilson, Landry’s attorney, said the hearing’s result was satisfactory, solid and the right decision to “maintain the community’s faith in the administration of justice.”
About two dozen of Landry’s supporters gathered on the steps of the courthouse in a prayer circle after the decision to give thanks. The group was led by Shirley Gilliam, a close friend of the Landry family who said she’s known the judge since she was a child.
“Let us remember this day. Let it be indelibly imprinted in our minds and most importantly in our hearts,” she said.
“They’re going to work together, they’re going to put those old issues behind them, Lord God, and start anew. Father, we ask that you be in the middle of all that they do. Let them remember when hard times come up, Lord God, let them remember what they said,” Gilliam prayed.
Eva Lewis, Landry’s mother, said she was relieved to see her daughter and the district attorney together at the end of the proceedings. The two have known one another for a long time and were friends, with Duhé coming to the family’s home and attending activities with the family.
She said “New Iberia will be better” if Landry and Duhé remain accountable to the promise they made to those gathered in the courtroom.
Lewis attended the hearings each day this week, sitting in the second row as witnesses testified about their interactions with her daughter. Landry was also often in court, sitting near her mother. Lewis said she “grieved” for her daughter as things were twisted. She’s relieved it’s over.
“We were standing on the Scripture. I knew God would work this thing out,” Lewis said.