Nearly two years after the disappearance of Jacquelyn "Daisy Lynn" Landry, the trial of the man accused of her homicide was delayed Monday as a new witness was recently located.
Malik Davis, 23, of Lafayette, is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the May 2017 disappearance of Landry, whose body was never found.
Davis' trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but 15th Judicial District Court Judge Patrick Michot granted the motion of Davis' attorney, Clay LeJeune of Crowley, for a continuance. Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney shared new information with the defense within the last few days, LeJeune said, and the defense team needs time to review it.
Haney said police recently found and interviewed a witness in the case. His office received the information about a week ago and turned it over to LeJeune as soon as he received it. Haney said police only recently discovered the witness, who was not named during Monday's hearing.
Court records show Haney instructed the U.S. Marshal's Office to bring Yancy Todd Sonnier, 53, of Church Point, to Lafayette as a witness in Davis' trial this week. After court Monday, Haney confirmed for The Acadiana Advocate that Sonnier was the new witness discussed during the hearing.
Sonnier, according to records with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office, has a history of drug possession charges and convictions dating back to 1994. The latest included a Jan. 23, 2017, and a May 12, 2017, arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia to which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a week in jail. He previously was sentenced in 2015 to two years at hard labor for possession of drugs.
Landry was 18 when she disappeared from Lafayette on or around May 24, 2017. She was last seen in south Lafayette near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Farrell roads.
Davis is charged with second-degree murder. A grand jury on May 1 added a charge for obstruction of justice for tampering with evidence in the case. He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.