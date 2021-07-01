The jury in a two-defendant murder trial on Wednesday afternoon watched three videos from a mapping program that illustrates cell phone usage for devices associated with different suspects in the brutal 2018 killing of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard.
The first video corresponded with a phone number for an early suspect that law enforcement later eliminated during their investigation because the man's alibi — that he went bowling and home afterward — could be verified by his cell phone records. Defense attorneys for the brothers accused of conspiring and murdering Broussard have pointed to the man during the murder trial, which began June 21, as a possible suspect because early witnesses described a tall, skinny Black man running from the crime scene, and he fit the description. The video for his cell phone device illuminated a tower near the WalMart on Ambassador Caffery across from Acadiana Lanes Bowling Alley and another tower near his home in a neighborhood at the intersection of Cajundome Boulevard and Eraste Landry Road at the time of the murder on Oct. 13, 2018.
The second video corresponded with a known phone number for Carlos Toby, who lived in a suburb of Houston, Texas, the night when Broussard was murdered. The map illuminated at different points along Interstate 10 between as the device traveled west into Lafayette the afternoon of Broussard's murder. Some of the cell phone tower activations corresponded with cell phone records that showed phone calls between Carlos Toby and his brother, Shavis Toby. The third video corresponded with a known phone number for Shavis Toby, who lived south of Youngsville at the time of Broussard's murder.
Between about 5 and 7 p.m. on the day of the murder, there was "rapid-fire texting between the brothers," state prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux told the jury as they viewed cell phone records Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives also obtained surveillance footage from a Rayne gas station that was viewed by the jury earlier in the trial. The footage, from about 6 p.m. the night of the murder, shows Carlos Toby entering the establishment to use the bathroom and purchase a drink before leaving. Capt. Sonny Stutes of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said investigators knew to seek surveillance footage from Rayne because of the cell phone records that indicated usage for longer than normal for someone traveling through the vicinity.
The Toby brothers have been jailed without bond since their November 2018 arrests in connection to Broussard's murder. They were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Broussard was gunned down outside the Grossie Lane home where his girlfriend lived as he exited his truck at 10:53 p.m. Oct. 13, 2018.
The cell phone associated with Shavis Toby showed movement around 6:30 p.m. as the device traveled from the area where the man lived into Lafayette at around the same time Carlos Toby's device activated towers in Lafayette.
In the hours leading up to the fatal shooting, the devices associated with each of the Toby brothers activated cellphone towers numerous times in the same neighborhood where the crime would occur. Earlier in the trial, surveillance footage showed a vehicle casing the neighborhood that detectives say was a 2002 Jeep Liberty connected to the brothers. The surveillance footage wasn't clear enough to view the license plate or occupants of the vehicle.
Gothreaux and Roya Boustany, the other state prosecutor on the case, say that Carlos Toby was the thinker and Shavis Toby was the actor who carried out the October 2018 shooting in retaliation for the nightclub fight between Carlos Toby and Broussard two weeks prior.
Defense attorneys Todd Clemons, representing Carlos Toby, and Kevin Boshea, representing Shavis Toby, say their clients aren't behind Broussard's murder. They've argued that the state's evidence is circumstantial, pointing out inconsistencies in witness testimonies and questioning law enforcement on their investigative techniques.
They've also pointed out that early witness statements indicated a tall, thin man was seen running from the crime scene when each of the Toby brothers is under 6 feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.
The trial is expected to continue Thursday.