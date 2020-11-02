A district judge ruled Monday morning that a city-parish lawsuit can proceed against a comedian responsible for fake antifa events that prompted a real police response.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced in early September that the Lafayette Consolidated Government was suing John Merrifield for "hoaxes" that have cost taxpayers a considerable amount as law enforcement investigated and responded to each.
Merrfield and his attorney filed a motion last month to strike the lawsuit, which they have called frivolous and retaliatory, because they believe the satirical events are a form of constitutionally protected freedom of speech. The city-parish leader and his attorneys have compared Merrifield's fake antifa Facebook events to shouting "fire!" in a crowded theater, saying the events posed a real threat, regardless of the comedian's intentions.
Judge Edward B. Broussard of the 15th Judicial District Court agreed with LCG, denying Merrifield's motion to strike the lawsuit during Monday's hearing. Broussard said the city-parish government was right to sue the comedian because of an inherent risk of violence that came with the Facebook events, noting that the First Amendment does not protect individuals from unlawful actions.
Attorney Andrew Bizer, who is representing Merrifield, said he will appeal the decision.
"I was surprised by the outcome," Bizer said outside of the courthouse Monday. "I felt that we didn't even have to get into the First Amendment issue to throw this case out."
Attorney Michael Adley, who is representing LCG, declined to comment for this story.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 31, is seeking an unspecified amount from the comedian for damages of less than $75,000. It alleges that the city-parish had to take action to protect citizens and businesses, even after publicly debunking the merit of Merrifield's Facebook events, for fear armed counter protesters and antifa-inspired agitators would appear at the scheduled time and place of the events.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.
Merrifield's first satirical event, "ANTIFA takes River Ranch," was created through his Facebook page "cajUUUn Memes" on July 4 and scheduled to take place July 11.
Merrifield created another fake event, "ANTIFA Takes Acadiana Mall," through his meme page on Aug. 26 that was scheduled to take place Aug. 29.
Bizer argued during Monday's hearing that, even if people believed the satirical events were real, there was no immediate threat to anyone. He said unlike shouting "fire!" in a crowded theater, there was plenty of notice prior to either fake event.
"Even if you disagree over the First Amendment rights, this was a peaceful rally," Bizer said. "There was no call for any action or violence."
Law enforcement responded to both events at the scheduled start time and place, although no event or gathering happened at either location. Managers for a River Ranch restaurant and the mall discussed in depositions how their businesses, staff and customers were affected by the fake Facebook events.
The city-parish has repeatedly called Merrifield "a troll" — internet slang for someone who intentionally provokes an emotional rise out of others in an online community — in court records. Merrifield has also described himself as a troll in social media posts.
Adley again used the term in Monday's hearing, noting there are no prior Louisiana court cases that have specifically addressed the act of trolling online.
Adley pointed to a 2011 Georgia Supreme Court case in which a "troll" created a YouTube channel called "catchmekiller" and claimed in videos to be the serial killer responsible for 16 missing persons cases.
The Georgia man was convicted for making false statements in a police investigation, even though his attorneys argued the YouTube video commentary was a protected form of free speech.
"A knowingly and willfully false statement that is made knowingly and willfully in a matter within a government agency's jurisdiction is a lie that threatens to deceive and thereby harm the government, if only because the government may need to expend time and resources to determine the truth," the Georgia Supreme Court ruling said.
Merrifield, a Lafayette native who lives in New York City, did not appear in court Monday.
"I'm not surprised by the decision," Merrifield said in a statement after the hearing. "And I'm confident the appeal will play out in our favor."
Merrifield also noted that local news outlets reported that the events were fake ahead of the scheduled dates and that the mayor-president publicly admitted the events were a joke created by a Facebook meme page.
"The decision to continue with this lawsuit will only serve to make a larger spectacle of LCG's gross misuse of taxpayer dollars that extends beyond this frivolous action, and will ultimately shed a national spotlight on their blatant disregard for the First Amendment," Merrifield wrote.
Bizer said he's planning to take a deposition from Guillory for the case.
Bizer also expects the city-parish will again seek a "retribution" deposition from the comedian's mother as evidence that she believed her son's satirical events were a real threat to Lafayette. LCG's request for the deposition had been stalled because of Merrifield's motion to strike.
Bizer said he still feels confident that the case will end in Merrifield's favor, despite Monday's ruling in favor of the city-parish government.
"Of course there's disappointment," Bizer said. "We will appeal, and we'll see what happens."