Both men vying to be the next district attorney for the 15th Judicial District that includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes have decades of experience as assistant district attorneys in that office, but they have different ideas for improving its operations.
Daniel "Danny" Landry, 64, and Donald "Don" Landry, 73, no relation, are seeking to replace Keith Stutes, who is retiring after serving one term, which he won in 2014 by defeating longtime District Attorney Mike Harson. Stutes quit the District Attorney's Office after investigating an internal bribery scandal that Harson allegedly was not aware of, then ran and defeated his former boss.
Danny Landry and Don Landry both started as assistant district attorneys under District Attorney Nathan Stansbury and continued under Harson. When Stutes took office, Danny Landry became his first assistant district attorney and director of pretrial intervention. Don Landry said Stutes did not retain him as an assistant district attorney, so he focused on his private practice and serving as city attorney for the city of Broussard.
About three years ago, Danny Landry said, the District Attorney's Office implemented a new case management system that was particularly useful during the COVID-19 shutdown. The system allowed about 100 employees to work virtually to continue hearings and handling case files, he said. The program has room to grow, and Danny Landry's plan is to use the system to track defendants with mental health and substance abuse problems and to automatically advise victims of the status of their cases.
A pilot juvenile pretrial program was just started in Acadia Parish, which Danny Landry wants to bring to Lafayette and Vermilion parishes. The program allows the District Attorney's Office to help young offenders who probably don't belong in the criminal justice system, he said, such as a teen arrested for shoplifting formula and diapers for her baby or a boy caught stealing ham and bread from a store because his parents are meth addicts and didn't feed him.
"That's somebody who doesn't need to be in the criminal justice system," Danny Landry said. "If you catch someone like that young, you can save him."
Don Landry wants to find a way to prosecute major drug cases involving drug dealers, not those caught in possession of marijuana. He proposed meeting once a month with law enforcement representatives in each of the three parishes to work out a plan and share information to get dealers off the streets.
The minor possession of marijuana cases, Don Landry said, can be handled with diversion programs. But the judicial system needs to make sure everyone can afford diversion programs, which can be expensive for offenders, he said. Don Landry said defense attorneys tell him that by the time an offender pays fines and the cost of required programs, it adds up to thousands of dollars. He wants to work with local officials for ideas on how to address that problem.
Both candidates said the backlog of untried cases is a big problem throughout the 15th Judicial District. Don Landry said it's the biggest problem, especially when felony cases such as murders and armed robberies remain open for years. Those cases need to be advanced, he said. It will send a message to those sitting in jail that the District Attorney's Office is going to try cases and they should get their attorney to work out a plea deal.
"We need to do it for the victims, the victim's family and the person in jail," Don Landry said.
Part of the blame for the backlog of cases is the coronavirus pandemic, he said, but that's only been around since March. The lack of funding for the Public Defender's Office is a contributing factor, he said.
But another problem, Don Landry said, is too many hearings and trials are continued. If elected district attorney, his instructions to his assistant district attorneys will be to fight all continuances unless there's good reason to delay the trial. That will ease crowding and the financial strain on the jail and parish, which provide inmates with medication, clothing, food and dental care, he said. When someone is convicted of a felony, they're sent to a state facility, which will bear those costs.
Danny Landry said perhaps the biggest problem with the criminal justice system is lack of funding. Nobody likes to pay for jails, defense attorneys and such, he said.
Danny Landry said judges need to be assigned to the criminal division specifically to advance some of the backlogged cases. The system, he said, needs more judges, prosecutors and public defenders, but the pandemic hurt funding sources. When there's no court, there are no fines paid. The tax base, Danny Landry said, was hit when businesses were closed, the oil and gas industry is in a tailspin, and discord with the city and parish over funding all hurt.
He suggested, until there are dedicated criminal court judges, creating "super dockets," which was done in the mid-1990s, where several judges agree to dedicate three weeks to try specific older cases.
In May 2016, Stutes sued Lafayette Consolidated Government for not providing funding for his office as required by state law. A month later, Stutes and Lafayette Consolidated Government had worked out an agreement and dismissed the lawsuit. Danny Landry said he "has been very active in the (funding) process" with Stutes as they negotiate cuts annually and still maintain a balanced budget.
Don Landry disagreed with the way Stutes handled the dispute over LCG funding.
"I cannot imagine a Don Landry district attorney would be filing that type of a lawsuit," he said. "I believe with proper communication and the right attitudes it can be worked out and should have been worked out."
A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Danny Landry earned an undergraduate degree in political science from LSU and graduated from LSU's law school in 1981. He was a clerk with the state 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal before starting his own firm, which he now runs with his son.
He started with the District Attorney's Office in 1984 as a felony assistant district attorney under Stansbury and Harson, serving on the prosecution teams of some of Lafayette's biggest cases, including Dalton Prejean, a Lafayette man who was tried, convicted and executed for the murder of a state trooper; Richard Schmidt, a former Lafayette doctor serving a 50-year prison term for injecting his girlfriend with the AIDS virus; and Brandon Lavergne, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Lafayette resident Mickey Shunick.
Being a prosecutor has been a lifelong passion, Danny Landry said.
"The main thing about being a felony prosecutor and being in the DA's Office is you can make a difference in lives," he said. "You can protect the public and remove people from society or give a second chance to people who need a break."
The role of the district attorney, though, is more administrative than being in court prosecuting felonies. Danny Landry said as Stutes' top assistant the past several years he has been involved with administration, including human resources, staffing and budgeting. He tried two cases last year, he said, but finds the administrative challenges interesting.
Don Landry is a lifelong resident of Lafayette Parish who graduated from the former University of Southwestern Louisiana with a bachelor's degree in political science. He was a reserve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-72. He earned his law degree from South University law school in 1976 and joined a local law firm, eventually becoming a partner in it. He became an assistant district attorney in 1980 and served in that capacity for 34 years.
Don Landry always wanted to be the district attorney. Loyalty to Stansbury and Harson, he said, kept him from running until now.
He has always loved criminal law and helping people and especially loves the prosecution side of the law. Don Landry said he understands he won't spend as much time in court as the district attorney, because that job is to supervise and lead. But he plans to spend as much time as he can visiting courtrooms in Lafayette, Crowley and Abbeville.
"I believe they need to see you there in the parish," Don Landry said.
Don Landry describes himself as "a strong supporter of safety in our community," someone "concerned about the serious drug problem." He said he'll be accessible to everyone if elected, returning phone calls within a day. He plans to have an assistant district attorney involved in serious criminal cases as soon as they occur, offering law enforcement help, advice and interpreting the law for them.
He has been married to his wife, Rebecca, for 51 years.
Things to know about the election:
- The election is Nov. 3.
- The deadline to request a mail-in ballot from the Registrar of Voters Office is Oct. 30.
- Mail-in ballots must be in the hands of the Registrar of Voters by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, the day before the election.
- Monday, Oct. 5, is the deadline to register in person to vote Nov. 3. Register at the Registrar's office, 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313.
- Oct. 13 is the deadline to register online to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
- Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16-27, except Sundays.
- Lafayette Parish voters will have three early voting locations to choose from: the Registrar's office at 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313, Lafayette; the Martin Luther King Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette; and the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Rd., Youngsville.