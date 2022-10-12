Charges have been dropped against two defendants in a 2020 double homicide at Moore Park after the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting qualified as a justified homicide for self-defense.

The shooting happened during an after-hours party attended by hundreds following a University of Louisiana at Lafayette football game in October. The party was near the soccer fields on the north side of Moore Park in a parking lot accessible from West Pont des Mouton Road, and officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

Ja’Kyrie Clark, 19, and Nathaniel Sharpley, 18, both of Lafayette, died from their injuries at a local hospital and two others were injured.

Jamyron Magee, 21, of Angie, faced two counts of first-degree murder and a count of attempted first-degree murder in the case. Caleb Allen, 21, also of Angie, faced two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

All charges against Magee and Allen were dismissed in September and August, respectively, court records show.

Lead prosecutor Andi Lex, who took over the case this spring, said the decision to dismiss the charges was made after meeting with the lead detective and crime scene technicians to walk through all the evidence and build a trial plan.

All were in agreement that the evidence pointed strongly to self-defense, she said.

“Obviously with the law for justified homicide, if they bring up self-defense, I have to overcome that beyond a reasonable doubt," she said. "The problem was I didn’t have any information or any evidence to show that they were doing this for any other reason besides trying to defend themselves.

“It was a hard decision…But I truly felt it was the right thing to do to not drag this on to trial. If I can’t convince myself it wasn’t self-defense, how am I supposed to convince 12 people?”

Investigators determined Allen and Magee came to Lafayette to see a friend of Allen’s at UL play a midweek football game against Coastal Carolina University. After the game, the duo and another friend heard about a party at Moore Park. They stopped at a local liquor store, bought alcohol and joined the party.

At some point in the evening a Lafayette police officer stopped at the park because of a noise complaint, prompting some partygoers to leave, while others regrouped once the officer was gone. At that point, Allen and Magee’s vehicle ended up parked near Sharpley, Lex said.

Investigators pieced together the events from physical evidence at the scene and interviews with Allen, Magee and three witnesses — a woman who stayed with the victims until police arrived, a man who went to the party with Sharpley and a cousin of Clark’s, Lex said.

No other witnesses came forward to give statements, the prosecutor said.

The witnesses said Magee was rowdy — dancing on top of his car, playing music and singing loudly — and Sharpley and others felt he was being obnoxious. The witnesses said no one at the party knew the out-of-towners.

Sharpley and others told the small group of visitors to tone it down and at times pressed them to leave, with verbal arguments back and forth. Sharpley also lifted his shirt and showed off a handgun in his waistband; others made it known they also had guns, Lex said.

The witnesses said they saw a verbal confrontation between the groups before the shooting.

Allen, the designated driver, told investigators he was concerned by how tense things were, but the tipping point for him was when he noticed a man in a dark denim jacket near his car with a gun in hand. A witness also told investigators she saw a man in a dark jean jacket with a handgun after the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Allen told Magee and their other friend it was time to leave.

The trio was getting in the car — Allen in the driver’s seat, Magee on the rear driver’s side and their friend in the front passenger seat — when Sharpley approached. Magee told investigators Clark was behind him, Lex said.

Witnesses interviewed said they heard shouting, saw Sharpley punch Magee twice in the face and then they heard gunshots. All three took cover or fled, none directly seeing who shot whom, the prosecutor said.

At the same time, Allen was struck over the head from behind with what investigators believe was a glass bottle. He suffered a 2- to 3-inch gash in the back of the head that he received stitches for at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge after fleeing Lafayette, which medical records confirmed, Lex said.

Magee told investigators after being punched he fell over in the car. He saw an AR15 Allen had stored in the backseat and fearing for his life, grabbed it and fired. He only intended to stop Sharpley, Lex said.

“The damage in this case has a lot to do with the kind of gun that they had. It’s a very powerful firearm,” she said.

Investigators believe Clark was attempting to run from the gunfire when he was struck. A third victim who survived, an Opelousas man, was struck by a projectile that broke apart, went through the car he was sitting in and struck him in the chest, Lex said.

The prosecutor said she considered if any charges could be applied for recklessness or a similar offense but didn't see an avenue there. For example, she said, if there had been another gun present in the car, and the AR-15 was chosen over a lesser-powered weapon, that could have been grounds for such a charge.

Magee wasn’t the only person who fired a gun, evidence at the scene showed.

While investigators determined Sharpley did not fire his handgun, at least two other people fired 9mm handguns at Allen and Magee’s vehicle after the initial shots were fired, shattering the back windshield and damaging the car. That damage was still evident when investigators located Allen after the shooting, Lex said.

A fourth person, a Lafayette woman, was grazed by a bullet that night. Investigators later determined based on where she was standing and where bullet casings were found that she was struck by a 9mm bullet. It’s unknown who fired the handguns, the prosecutor said.

Aside from cellphone videos of the aftermath, no video footage was found or submitted to police of the shooting, Lex said.

“When you have the victims’ friends and acquaintances giving the same statement as the suspect and they don’t know each other, that tells you that I think this is actually the truth of what went down,” Lex said.

For a homicide to be justifiable, the person must reasonably believe “that he is in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm and that the killing is necessary to save himself from that danger,” state law says. The law also mentions the circumstances “must be sufficient to excite the fear of a reasonable person.”

The prosecutor acknowledged that self-defense cases are difficult because beyond circumstances of home invasion they often aren’t clean cut, and it can be difficult to reconcile how two people can die but criminal charges won’t be brought to trial. The decision to dismiss the charges wasn’t made lightly, she said.

“It was hard," she said. "I still think about this case a lot. This is a very traumatic thing that happened. It’s really sad.”