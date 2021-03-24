A comedian who is being sued by the city-parish over fake antifa events that prompted a real police response continues to push for the lawsuit's dismissal.
John Merrifield announced this week through his lawyer, Andrew Bizer, that he will take the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court. The Monday announcement comes after last week's ruling by Louisiana's Third Circuit Court of Appeal to uphold a November decision by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Edward Broussard to allow the case to proceed.
"We find no error in the trial court's ruling," wrote a three-judge panel of the appeal court in the March 17 judgment. It included no explanation or commentary, as is sometimes the case in appeal court rulings.
“It is disappointing that the 3rd Circuit denied the writ with absolutely no analysis whatsoever," Bizer said in a prepared statement. "We are confident that the Louisiana Supreme Court will reverse the trial court’s ruling and this frivolous and vindictive lawsuit will be ultimately dismissed for what it is."
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced last summer that he would file the lawsuit against Merrifield to recoup money after city-parish resources and tax dollars were spent in response to two fake antifa events Merrifield posted about on social media.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government's Aug. 31 lawsuit against Merrifield seeks an unspecified amount of money from Merrifield for damages of less than $75,000.
"ANTIFA takes River Ranch" was the first of the satirical events Merrifield posted on his Facebook page "cajUUUn Memes" on July 4. The second was "ANTIFA Take Acadiana Mall," which he posted Aug. 26. Neither event took place, although police were present at both locations on the fake event dates because, the lawsuit states, armed counter protesters or antifa-inspired agitators might have shown up.
Before the event dates, local news media reported the Facebook posts were fake. Guillory also admitted the antifa events weren't real.
“I look forward to hearing what the Louisiana Supreme Court thinks of Josh Guillory trying to shake me down after reacting in excess to an event they admittedly knew was fake all along," Merrifield said in a Monday statement.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.
Merrifield, a Lafayette native who lives in New York City, and his attorney have repeatedly called the lawsuit frivolous and retaliatory.
In January, the Electronic Frontier Foundation filed an amicus brief in support of Merrifield in the Louisiana Court of Appeal, urging the court to reject the state's case.
"Facetious speech may be frivolously funny, sharply political, and everything in between," the brief stated, "and it is all fully protected by the First Amendment, even when not everybody finds it humorous.”