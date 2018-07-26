A 15th Judicial District judge on Thursday denied Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope’s longshot motion to dismiss the criminal indictment against him.

Judge David Smith issued the denial in a brief afternoon hearing after prosecutors and defense attorneys spent the morning talking behind closed doors. Pope’s trial on perjury and malfeasance charges —seven in all — is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Pope trial delayed in a mire of motions Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope’s criminal trial on seven felonies was pushed back indefinitely as Pope’s attorneys on Monday sparred with p…

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pope’s attorneys, Brett Grayson and John McLindon, filed a motion this month claiming that District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office is pursuing a retaliatory prosecution, in violation of his First Amendment constitutional rights.

The motion does not cite any specific evidence to support the claims against Stutes’ office, nor does it argue that Pope is innocent. It seems to suggest the prosecution stems from a press conference in October 2015, in the heat of the race for Sheriff, in which Pope assailed the immigration views of then-Sheriff Mike Neustrom and the candidate Neustrom supported to replace him, Mark Garber, who won the election.

Judge rules out home confinement for Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope, who is currently out pending appeal Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope will have to serve a 30-day jail sentence behind bars if his appeal of the sentence is unsuccessful, Judge J…

Pope supported Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, and the city marshal was ultimately indicted on charges he devoted the public resources of his office for political purposes related to that campaign. The perjury charges stem from his deposition in The Independent newspaper’s civil lawsuit claiming Pope refused to disclose public records related to the campaign.