The owner of Scott business Super Taters maintained his innocence during a city court hearing Tuesday evening.
Jerry Bobb, 42, pleaded not guilty Tuesday before Judge Randal Lasseigne and was assigned a June 28 trial date.
Bobb was arrested Dec. 13 in front of customers at his restaurant and charged by Scott Police with two counts of resisting arrest, including one count for failing to identify himself.
"My charge as far as I know was being a suspicious Black man in a blacked out vehicle," Bobb wrote in a post on his restaurant's Facebook account.
"I fully believe that this is an effort by the three officers to humiliate me, tarnish my reputation in this community and interrupt me successfully conducting business in the city of Scott, as they made it a point to execute the arrest warrant at 5 p.m. in front of my customers."
Bobb's problems began three days before his arrest when he was standing next to his vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center where his business is located. His vehicle was parked next to a bank that is no longer operating. Scott Police said around 10:45 p.m. Dec. 10 as a Scott Police officer drove by, Bobb got into his vehicle and drove away.
He was pulled over and an officer inquired why he was parked next to the former bank. Bobb declined to identify himself, according to the Scott Police.
"Bobb refused the officer's request to identify himself several more times while berating and insulting the officer's intelligence by repeatedly calling him stupid," the police stated. "Once additional officers arrived on scene, the officer attempted to detain Bobb due to his noncompliance and refusal to identify himself. Bobb attempted to evade the officer, cursing at officers, and vigorously pulled away."
The officers let Bobb go Dec. 10, a Friday. Bobb said he filed a complaint and the same officer returned with two others at 5 p.m. the following Monday, Dec. 13, at his business, handcuffed him and drove him to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He was released around 9 p.m. without posting a bond.
Bobb said he believes he was arrested in retaliation for filing the complaint.
His attorney, Lyndon Burton, filed a motion for discovery Tuesday, objecting to having to pay $25 each for copies of eight Scott Police body camera recordings of the initial incident and Bobb's arrest, which he wants as evidence.
(Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this story)