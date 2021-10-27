Two people were indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury Wednesday in connection with the homicide of Cecil Gray, 48, whose remains were discovered in a burn pile Sept. 30.
Mitchell David Lemaire, 58, of Duson and Sarah Jayne Johnson, 32, of Arnaudville, were charged by the grand jury with first-degree murder in connection with Gray's death, according to the District Attorney's Office of the 15th Judicial District Court.
Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office received a report around 10:25 a.m. Sept. 30 from someone saying they found what they believed was human remains on a pile of burned debris on property in the 300 block of Burbank Road.
They initially arrested Johnson and Randall Figard, 38, on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. First-degree murder charges were added later. Grand jury indictments were only announced Wednesday for Lemaire and Johnson. Records show Figard is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the three charges.
Lemaire and Johnson also remain in the parish jail on the three charges related to the homicide of Gray. Johnson also is being held on a host of other charges, including possession of stolen things, sale/distribution/possession of drugs without a prescription and theft.
The grand jury Wednesday also indicted four people in connection with the July 24 homicide of Clifton Jamal Williams, 30.
Brendell Clay, 18, of Lafayette, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Williams' death, according to the District Attorney's Office of the 15th Judicial District.
Three others were charged by the grand jury with principal to first-degree murder. They include Jason Wendel Pradia Jr., 23, of Lafayette; Zaveon Dashad Willis, 19, of Lafayette; and Wilbert Willis, 17, of Lafayette.
Lafayette Police officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway around 12:36 a.m. July 24 found Williams in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said at the time. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Another man, Elies Leonard Charles, 33, of Lafayette, also was indicted Wednesday by the grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the May 3 death of Joseph Lapraire.
Charles is being held in the parish jail on a $100,000 bond.
He previously was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the May 25, 2017, death of Adam James Noel. That case is pending and a Dec. 6 trial date is scheduled.